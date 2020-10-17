Accessibility Links

Meet Jason Bell – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and American football player

Everything you need to know about the American football player joining the Strictly ranks this year.

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing contestant

It’s that time of the year again where we’re warming up our limbs ready for a boogie as Strictly Come Dancing is upon us.

Former NFL player Jason Bell was announced to be a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in September and it seems he’s firmly got his eye on the Glitterball prize.

He’s already been asking his ex Nadine Coyle for some tips on the dance floor and is ready to hit training with a bang!

All that he’s waiting for is to find out who he will be paired with from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals – but he doesn’t have long to go now.

While we wait for the launch of Strictly Come Dancing, here’s everything you need to know about Jason Bell.

Who is Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL player and broadcaster

Jason Bell is best known for being a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He began his American football career in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the team in 2002 to join the Houston Texans, leading the team and receiving the Ed Block Courage Award at the end of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants before retiring in 2008 after undergoing career-ending surgery the year before.

Since ending his football career, Bell has become a broadcaster and currently acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants player Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to.

What has Jason Bell said about Strictly?

The broadcaster addressed his participation in this year’s series in a statement, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating.”

“Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan. My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Bell also announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance floor.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Jason Bell, Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
