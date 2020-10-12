He does have one particular advantage in his back pocket - his ex-partner and mother of his child is Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud fame.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Bell explained he's already asked her for a couple of tips to help him in the process.

"We've talked about it," he revealed. "It's really a timing thing. I asked if we will have enough time to learn the routines and she's like, 'Yeah, you will, but you really got to lock in and be focussed'. I got a couple [of tips]."

Dancing might not be Bell's first passion but the sportsman is fond of getting on the floor for a boogie - and he's certainly keen to do well.

"I'm definitely competitive, but not against other people. I'm in a competition with myself," Bell explained.

"I've never really focussed on what other people are doing. I definitely want to do well because the longer I'm on the show the better an experience I'm gonna have."

How does he rate his skills as he prepares to land on the Strictly ballroom floor? "I took a dance class but I've always loved dancing. My role in the NFL was always footwork-related so I've always worked on footwork and balance."

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will air 17th October on BBC One. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.