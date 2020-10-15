Greg Davies and Alex Horne drop strongest hint about Taskmaster ‘Champion of Champions’ special: ‘Something’s afoot’

It’s been three years since Taskmaster last held a Champion of Champions series, which sees winners from previous seasons compete against one another – but with the show returning for its 10th series, that could be about to change.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, presenters Greg Davies and Alex Horne dropped a few heavy hints that another Champion of Champions series is in the works, which may be more likely after our 5-star Taskmaster review.

When asked whether there are plans for another of the specials, Horne said: “There might be.”

“There are plans afoot,” Davies added.

The pair then jokingly backtracked, with Horne saying: “That’s not come from us,” before Davies added: “You didn’t hear it here.”

Taskmaster’s first Champion of Champions series aired on Dave in 2017, and saw previous winners Josh Widdicombe (series one), Katherine Ryan (series two), Rob Beckett (series three), Noel Fielding (series four) and Bob Mortimer (series five) compete in another series of pointless challenges throughout a two-part special, with Widdicombe emerging victorious.

Since then, four comedians have been crowned Taskmaster winners – presenter Liza Tarbuck, After Life’s Kerry Godliman, Love Island’s Iain Stirling and Mock the Week’s Ed Gamble.

The upcoming tenth series, which will air on Channel 4 following the show’s move from Dave, sees a star-studded Taskmaster line-up of Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring who’ll be competing for Taskmaster’s tenth title – although this time, they’re not judged in front of a studio audience due to COVID-19.

While the series hasn’t yet started, Alex Horne recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that “it’s a very tight series” in terms of points, and that Johnny Vegas’ performance is bound to be a highlight as “he does go further than anyone else”.