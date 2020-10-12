When is the third series of Britannia on Sky Atlantic?

Sky original drama Britannia has been recommissioned for a third season, set once again in ancient Britain in the 1st century AD and featuring an ensemble cast of clashing Celtic tribes, Roman invaders, and drugged-up Druids.

We won’t spoil the Britannia season two ending for those who haven’t yet seen it, but suffice it to say that the second run of the historical-psychedelic-fantasy-drama came to a dramatic conclusion, with a showdown between leader of the Druids Veran and his chaotic, destructive brother Harka, both played by Mackenzie Crook.

Here’s everything you need to know about Britannia season three.

When is Britannia season 3 on TV?

Sky announced in September 2020 that filming was “underway” for the third season, suggesting we could see the show back on our screens early next year in 2021.

Prior to the show’s recommissioning, Mackenzie Crook told RadioTimes.com that he thought the signs were “hopeful” for a third run: “Nothing has definitely been confirmed, but I know that everyone is hopeful and that preparations are being made [for if a third season is commissioned].”

He added that he saw scope for it to continue beyond a third season, adding: “Well, the Romans stayed [in Britain] for 400 hundred years so you’ve got a lot of material there and we’re only a couple of years into the invasion, so who knows?

“I think the Druids were wiped out in a big battle in maybe AD60, around 20 years after the invasion[…] so if I can keep hold of the [Druid] leadership I’ve got a couple of series left in me.”

Britannia season 3 plot

Britannia season three will see the introduction of a brand new central (and “terrifying”) character, played by Sophie Okonedo (Ratched).

The Death on the Nile actress plays Hemple, the wife of General Aulus (David Morrissey), who “arrives in Britannia to find out why her husband has failed with Lokka’s mission to capture the chosen one, Cait,” according to Sky’s synopsis – and she certainly seems set to shake things up.

Sophie Okonedo said of her casting: “I’m so glad to be plunged into the weird and wonderful world of Britannia. I was already a fan of the show and its writers Jez and Tom Butterworth, so I jumped for joy when they offered me the wonderful character of Hemple. Without giving too much away I’ll just say this woman has a huge appetite…”

Screenwriter James Richardson added: “Sophie is one of the UK’s greatest actors and we all feel very privileged to have her play our new and particularly malevolent force for series three. She is an actor with an enormous range and manages to make you laugh whilst being completely terrifying. A perfect fit for Britannia! We feel very fortunate to be able to continue making such an ambitious show about a time when everything changes.”

Britannia season 3 cast

In addition to Sophie Okonedo’s new casting, season three will see the return of actors David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, and Zoë Wanamaker.

