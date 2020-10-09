The Repair Shop renewed for further 3 years at BBC

The Repair Shop will reportedly stay open for business on BBC One for the next three years.

The hit factual show sees Jay Blades and his team of expert craftspeople restore cherished family heirlooms to their former glory, utilising rare and fascinating skills.

Debuting on BBC One as a daytime show back in 2017, the series was bumped up to a primetime slot following the success of last year’s Christmas special.

In its new peak timeslot, The Repair Shop has seen further success, with millions tuning in to see antique items be gifted a new lease of life – and the emotional reactions from their delighted owners.

Jay Blades acts as the main host of the series, asking visitors about the stories behind their possessions, from heartfelt memories to jaw-dropping historical tales.

According to Broadcast, the BBC has renewed the hit series for another three years in a deal that could include both daytime and primetime versions of the proven format.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for confirmation.

The Repair Shop is currently in production on its sixth series, due to air sometime in the autumn, while another Christmas special is also coming down the pipeline.

Last month, Blades revealed that The Repair Shop Christmas special is seeking out items with a festive theme, encouraging anybody interested to apply by emailing therepairshop@ricochet.co.uk or logging onto www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.

Hot off the success of The Repair Shop, the furniture expert was one of several television personalities tapped to produce content during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, fronting DIY programme Jay Blades’ Home Fix.

