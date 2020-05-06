Blades will share simple, easy-to-understand instructions on tasks like straightening a wonky shelf and perfecting your painting technique, helping viewers to master these DIY fundamentals while at home.

Blades said: "DIY is a real passion of mine but sometimes even the most simple tasks are met with hesitation and this is usually because people have failed at past projects. My motto is ‘plan to avoid disappointment’ and in doing that, you will always be equipped with the tools to tackle the job in hand, and avoid becoming overwhelmed by unforeseen issues.

"I’m especially looking forward to taking a look back through the BBC archive and sharing expert tips to encourage viewers to get stuck in at home and embrace DIY during lockdown – or dare I say, enjoy it."

Jay Blades' Home Fix doesn't have a confirmed premiere date just yet, but the show will air every weekday as part of BBC One's daytime lineup. 10 episodes have been commissioned to be aired over two weeks.

