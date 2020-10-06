What time is The Great British Bake Off on tonight? Your guide to the baking show

The Great British Bake Off is in full swing!

We’ve already been introduced to this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants, and they’re definitely a lively bunch.

Viewers have fallen in love with comedic baker Rowan overnight, poor Sura knocked over rival Dave’s cakes in Week One, and we’ve already said goodbye to two unlucky bakers – Loriea and Makbul.

Now it’s time for the remaining contestants to get stuck in even more in a bid to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, as Bread Week approaches.

The show is slightly different to recent years, as the producers had to make several behind-the-scenes-changes in order for the show to go ahead during the pandemic.

But as the Great British Bake Off trailer teased, this year’s show isn’t short of excitement, with all the usual puns, disasters and Hollywood Handshakes still present.

So as the baking continues, here’s everything you need to know about the yummiest show on TV, The Great British Bake Off.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 6th October at 8pm.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme is Bread Week.

The show announced the news on their official Twitter page, sharing an animated pizza clip with the caption: “Want a pizza the action? Join us for Bread Week this Tuesday at 8pm.”

We’re getting hungry just thinking about it!

Want a pizza the action? Join us for Bread Week this Tuesday at 8pm on @Channel4! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/YIMIZiL8lu — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 5, 2020

Filming for the series started at the end of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the company which creates the show – explained: “We are working hard to deliver Bake Off to the audience this year, the priority is the safety of everyone involved in the production of the series.”

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Our bakers have now been announced and it looks like a good mix.

Here’s your full list of bakers:

Dave

Hermine

Laura

Linda

Loriea – OUT

Lottie

Makbul – OUT

Marc

Mark

Peter

Rowan

Sura

Has filming for GBBO 2020 been affected by coronavirus?

Like many other shows, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed due to the recent pandemic.

Filming was expected to begin in May, but, due to the public health crisis, it was postponed.

Creative director at Love Productions Kieran Smith recently spoke about the difficulties filming in the pandemic.

Speaking in an issue of Radio Times Magazine, Smith revealed production was almost put on hold after someone on set began to show potential symptoms of the virus and had to be tested.

He said: “Somebody spoke to our medical team because they were showing symptoms that could have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They were isolated immediately, as was anyone who had been in close contact with them. They were tested immediately. We paused filming for an afternoon. The test came back negative and we resumed filming the next day.”

“We were lucky,” he added, “but it felt it like we would need to be extremely unlucky for it to be positive.”

Bake Off previously shared the behind-the-scenes changes the show had to go through in order to work in the current climate.

The show’s production staff, which consists of 120 people, had to live in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to safely film the upcoming series and allow the cast to work around social-distancing guidelines.

Smith explained: “So many people rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb also spoke about the changes that had to be made to show.

During the Edinburgh TV Festival, she said: “What we’ve done is created protocols with the production companies that absolutely there are protocols, we’ve worked hard with them to put testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all talent, all cast, all crew, so that when we go into the bubble we know that everybody there is negative.”

The team even managed to work around the Great Flour Shortage of 2020 – by sourcing bags from restaurants.

Who will host GBBO 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look a little different from previous years, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was to quit the show.

She’ll be replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, who’ll join Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work,” Sandi explained in a statement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

What has Matt said about joining GBBO?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star would be taking over from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking of his new role, Matt said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt also revealed exactly what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Song – from which all proceeds are going towards the NHS and the fight against COVID-19 – he said: “Oh…well…obviously I’d do a baked potato of course!”

Matt recently opened up about filming in the current pandemic, comparing it to “living on a holiday camp”.

During an appearance on Steph McGovern’s daytime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he explained: “We did something I don’t think any other production had yet done. The makers, Love Productions, hired a hotel and we had a skeleton staff working in the hotel of about 25 people. Everyone who was working on the show lived in this hotel and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was amazing. We did things in the evening. I hosted bingo one night, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood brought his pizza oven and made pizzas for everyone. It was like living on a holiday camp.”

Matt also told Steph how emotional he found the competition, saying: “I would get very invested in it… I would have to go to my room after a baker was sent home and have a word with myself for a couple of hours because I’d get really upset. It was emotional.”

Who will be the judges on GBBO 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to deliver savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and complete death stares across the tent. Our Great British Bake Off judges and hosts will have a fun job this year getting to taste some yummy concoctions – but will any of them get a handshake?

What can viewers expect from GBBO 2020?

Viewers can expect lots from the new series.

The first signature bake on this year’s show will be a Battenberg cake and host Matt says there’s also a Japanese Week this time round.

“The first signature challenge is Battenberg cake and I did try a sample of each of the 12 Battenberg cakes… I wasn’t sick but I definitely never tried all the cakes after that. I enjoyed it, but it was a lot of sugar,” he said.

“They’ve done Japanese week for the first time and 80s week for the first time.”

Is there a GBBO 2020 trailer?

There sure is – and it looks like it’s going to be a great year for the Channel 4 series.

In the 40-second clip, we see a new batch of apron-wearing bakers step into the infamous tent in a bid to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

You can watch the full clip below.

How do you apply for the Great British Bake Off?

Unfortunately, applications for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. But if you ever think you’re in with a chance in the future, read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

While Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the series, underdog David Atherton stunned fans by taking the top prize during the final.

He joins a growing list of Great British Bake Off winners who have conquered the famous white tent.

