However, we at RadioTimes.com polled Bake Off viewers to find out who they thought should emerge victorious ahead of tonight's final – and the results speak for themselves.

Over 4,000 respondents cast their votes, with Peter coming out on top.

Garnering a massive 80 per cent of the vote, it seems the Scottish student is the firm favourite with fans.

Dave got 11 per cent, while Laura received nine per cent.

Peter, Laura and Dave will go head-to-head this evening after weeks of baking bravado and trials and tribulations in the famous tent.

Last week's semi-final saw Hermine become the latest baker to exit the competition after a nightmare Showstopper held her back from a place in the final.

So, it looks like Peter is the fan favourite, having long been one of the frontrunners, but will the judges agree when the time comes? Tune in tonight to find out.

The Great British Bake Off final airs tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.