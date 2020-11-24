They faced various Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, before the numbers were whittled down to just three, lucky bakers.

The Final saw Laura, Peter and Dave battling it out for one last chance to impress the Great British Bake Off judges, but in the end, only one of them could be crowned the Ultimate Star Baker.

So who rose to the occasion? And who crumbled at the very last hurdle? Here's who won The Great British Bake Off 2020.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2020?

Despite it being a very "close final" according to Prue and Paul, Peter was eventually announced as this year's Great British Bake Off winner.

At 20-years-old, the accounting student became the youngest ever winner of the Channel 4 show.

Speaking of his win, Peter admitted he'd been dreaming of this moment since he was 12-years-old.

He said: "I can’t quite believe that I am here, I can’t quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can’t quite believe that the show happened. This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end."

"I wanted this a lot, when I was 12 I was watching repeats of Bake Off back to back, and it got me into baking big time. I am a Bake Off nerd, and I think 12 year old Peter would be in awe, and just the most excited giddy kid. I am that excited giddy kid right now."

Following his win, Paul Hollywood said: "Peter should be exceptionally proud. He is the youngest winner we have ever had and the first Scottish winner."

Prue Leith added: "Do you know I am terribly proud of Peter and I feel as if he is my grandson. He is such a nice guy and he is so eager to learn, you can’t not like him."

In the final episode, the three remaining bakers had to battle it out in the iconic white tent for their last ever challenges of 2020.

For Dave, Laura and Peter the stakes couldn’t have been higher as Paul and Prue set three challenges that would test every aspect of their baking prowess.

First up was the Signature, which saw them producing a classic signature of set-custard and puff pastry for a perfect Custard Slice.

Next, was the Technical challenge which required the contestants to make eight, Walnut Whirls, celebrating a classic flavour combination of chocolate and nuts.

Finally, in the Showstopper, the bakers had to show the judges exactly why they deserved to be crowned the winner, as they constructed magnificent dessert towers.

While all the contestants pretty much aced their Showstoppers and didn't do too bad on the Technical either, the same couldn't be said for Laura's Signature. The custard didn't set and while Prue loved the taste, it didn't look too great.

This put her at a slight disadvantage, leaving it out of Dave and Peter - who pretty much tied when it came to their dessert towers - to be crowned this year's winner.

In the end, it was decided that Peter, who won the Star Baker accolade twice and also came first in the Technical a couple of times, was the true winner for 2020.

It comes after Great British Bake Off fans called for Peter to be crowned the winner, and we at Radiotimes.com considered whether he'd be this year's champion.

Commenting on Peter's win, Dave joked: "I gave Peter a good run for his money, but he really deserves it. I am not at all disappointed, if someone had told me at the beginning that I would be a runner up, I would take that, all day long."

Laura added: "I am overjoyed but it’s bittersweet that it’s all over. I am looking forward to going home, and I am really made up that I got some flowers, to be honest! You genuinely couldn’t ask for a better winner, he really does deserve it.

Well done, Peter!

The Great British Bake Off is expected to return to Channel 4 in 2021.