When does Taskmaster start on Channel 4? Series guide and celebrity line-up

After nine seasons on Dave – plus one bonus Champions of Champions series – hugely popular panel show Taskmaster is set to make a big move to Channel 4 this month.

Despite the change in channel, it looks as if the producers are sticking to a winning formula, with the feel and format of the show expected to stay exactly the same – so expect to see more competitive comedians completing all sorts of ridiculous challenges in a bid to be crowned champion.

But when does the new series start? And which celebrities will be taking part this time round? Read on for everything you need to know.

When does Taskmaster begin on Channel 4?

The show is set to make its Channel 4 debut on Thursday 15th October, with the first episode airing at 9pm.

From then on it will air on a weekly basis in the same time slot.

Which comedians are taking part in Taskmaster series 10?

Taskmaster has always been able to rely upon an excellent cast of comedians and entertainers, with previous winners having included Noel Fielding, Bob Mortimer and Josh Widdicombe.

And this time round there’s another stellar line-up: the five participants are This Country star, Daisy May Cooper popular comedian Johnny Vegas, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, stand up-comedian Mawaan Rizwan and veteran comic Richard Herring.

Who is hosting Taskmaster series 10?

There might be a change in channel, but there’s certainly not a change in hosts – with Greg Davies once again running the rule over the competing comedians with help from his sidekick and series creator Alex Horne.

And earlier this year Davies said the show would be exactly the same as usual, telling RadioTimes.com, “It’ll be very much the same show is our plan with Taskmaster, because people seem to like the show and we like doing it the way it is.”

He added: “So I think you’ll barely notice a difference, other than I will be just that little bit older and fatter… and angrier!”

Later in the year he provided an update about the impact of COVID, revealing, “Obviously, COVID has had a bit of an impact on the way we filmed this most recent series but the show remains the show.”

Taskmaster series 10 trailer

A trailer for the new series dropped in September and saw Davies poke fun at the show’s new home – which apparently passed up the option to pick up the show when it first began back in 2015. You can view it in full below:

Taskmaster series 10 begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 15th October.