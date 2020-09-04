When is detective drama Vera on TV?

DCI Vera Stanhope will be back for series 11 of the much-loved ITV detective drama, following the roaring success of Vera‘s tenth season.

Adapted from crime author Ann Cleeves’ novels, the Northumberland-based detective is unconventional in her methods but consistent in her results – she always catches the criminal.

Filming was reportedly meant to have started in April 2020, but like many projects it was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Vera fans will be delighted to know that filming will now start in autumn 2020, with the first batch of episodes set to air in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Vera…

When is Vera back on TV?

Filming for Vera’s 11th series is scheduled to begin in autumn this year, with two episodes intended for release in 2021. There will also be four more episodes shot in spring 2021, and scheduled for release in 2022.

Series 10 aired in January 2020, while Brenda Blethyn had previously announced series 11 at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

“We’re going to start working this year and you’ll see it next year,” she said, according to Deadline. Executive producer Phil Hunter added: “Yes, there’ll be more Vera beyond series 10, which is fantastic news.”

What will happen in the new series of Vera?

The series will likely cover four new investigations, all taking place against the backdrop of Northumbria’s landscape.

Series 10 of the detective drama raking in an average of 7.5 million viewers for ITV, a big success for the channel. According to Chronicle Live, executive producer Phil Hunter said in February he was “so proud” of Vera’s “continued success”. “I’m thrilled at how much the Vera fans enjoy watching year on year,” he said. “Series 10 brought to the screens another four emotionally compelling stories that were an absolute joy to produce. “I’m continually overwhelmed by the commitment from our amazing writers, our outstanding crew and fabulous cast; the dedication, passion and craft that goes into each and every episode is what makes the show so great. We can’t wait to begin filming on Series 11!”

How many episodes are in Vera series 11?

There will likely be four standalone episodes, each of them feature length, as in previous series.

Who is in the cast of Vera series 11?

Although the Vera cast hasn’t yet been confirmed, it will likely feature Brenda Blethyn, of course, as the eponymous Vera, alongside Kenny Doughty returning as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy who has worked hard to prove himself as DCI Stanhope’s trustworthy partner.

Rounding out the investigative team are Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards. And then there’s Ibinabo Jack who portrays DC Jacqueline Williams, a transfer from the Fraud Squad in series eight.

Paul Kaye joined the cast as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue (above) back in series nine. “Paul brings a very interesting dynamic to his character and the show,” Blethyn said of the casting. “Malcolm is very stern which can often come across as him being rude. He is there to get a very serious job done so he doesn’t hold back if he feels Vera is overstepping the mark or cross examining his work.”

Where is Vera filmed?

Vera has gained a reputation for its breathtaking landscapes and backdrops from the North East, and series 11 will hopefully be no exception.

Filming locations for previous episodes have included Holy Island, Lindisfarne, and Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

Blethyn, who was born in Kent, says: “I can honestly say I love the beauty of Northumberland, whether it’s a seascape, landscape, the moors, or the city. It’s stunning.”

One slightly less glamorous location for the new series was the rubbish tip we see in the episode Blind Spot. “Working on the second biggest landfill in Northumberland in the summer is not really the best place to be!” Blethyn reports. “The methane was overwhelming. We all had specific instructions to wear special boots in case a nail went through our footwear.”

Where can I watch previous series of Vera?

Select episodes are available on the ITV Hub, while series one-nine are available on BritBox. You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video.

