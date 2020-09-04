Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Confirmed celebrity contestants

We almost have all our names for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – and the line-up is already a cracker.

Advertisement

From Bill Bailey to Caroline Quentin to the return of Jamie Laing, this year’s batch of celebrities really do have it all.

Although the list isn’t as long as previous years, the quality certainly hasn’t been compromised at all – in fact, It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal exclusively told RadioTimes.com it’s still going to be the same old Strictly.

There’s still some more names to be confirmed before Strictly’s start date in October, so we’ll keep you up to date with the latest news.

Here’s your full list of confirmed celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

CONFIRMED

HRVY

BBC

Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion combined streams to his name and a social media following of over 10 million. After selling out two UK and European tours, it’s time for HRVY to take on his next challenge: the dance floor. After being announced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year. I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

Jamie Laing

He’s back! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 due to an injury, Jamie Laing has been given a second chance at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was announced on This Morning and made a couple of jokes about his ankle injury before revealing how thrilled he is to be a part of the Strictly family once more.

Maisie Smith

EastEnders favourite Maisie Smith will be waltzing her way over the road from Albert Square to Elstree Studios as she signs up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has actually been on the show before but for a special. She has some hip hop and experience from her previous training, but will she lift the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Age: 55

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChalmersRM

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will be taking on a brand new challenge with Strictly Come Dancing. He told Lorraine Kelly he was “always looking for a challenge, always looking to push myself out of my comfort zone” – and Strictly will certainly do that! Comparing the dance floor to his military experience, he shared: “This is completely off the chart and so it’s going to be a huge challenge but I’m really looking forward to learning something new.”

Bill Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Funnyman Bill Bailey has been confirmed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. Bill was announced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. The presenter said of his news: “In these are strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams

BBC

Age: 37

Instagram: @nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @nicolaadamsobe

Boxer Nicola Adams will make history on Strictly Come Dancing as she will be a part of the first same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will perform in an all female pairing, something she is delighted with: ““I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance floor too. I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed as the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been heavily tipped for the show and said herself she would love to do it just earlier in the year. After her exciting news was revealed, Clara said: ““As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: @ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed as the fourth celebrity in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will follow in the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Speaking of the news, Ranvir said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @maxgeorge

The Wanted’s Max George has big shoes to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed as the third celebrity to take part in the 2020 line-up, Max said: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @jasonbell33

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys player Jason Bell was the second name to be announced in the Strictly line-up. He said he would be “performing at the highest level” and he’s been a fan for a while, thanks to his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan,” Jason explained. “My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game, but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

The first confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Show. She said she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” and revealed she’s had some previous dance experience when she was little. Joking about her previous lessons, Caroline said: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

RUMOURED

Adam Woodyatt

If the thought of Ian Beale strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor isn’t everything 2020 needs, then we don’t know what else to suggest. Recent rumours have suggested Woodyatt is being “written out of EastEnders” for a short while so the actor can have a well-deserved break. But the news has sent Twitter into a bit of a whirlwind as a timely break in the Autumn usually only means one thing – Strictly.

Shyko Amos

BBC

She recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, and something makes us think the star could be about to appear on Strictly now.

The Death in Paradise actress recently left the show after filming was moved from April to now. Maybe she has a clash with another filming commitment?

Our money’s on Strictly!

Tamzin Outhwaite

The EastEnders star, best known for playing Melanie Owen on the BBC One soap, had previously been tipped to take on the Glitterball this year.

However, it’s since been revealed that rival series I’m A Celebrity… has nabbed the actress for their new line-up alongside former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, in what will seem a double blow to BBC bosses.

In August 2020, an insider told The Sun: “It’s early days with Tamzin but she’s someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she’s told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly.

“There’s some way to go in negotiations but she’s more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year.”

However, there could yet be hope for Strictly – last year, Tamzin, 48, spoke about the possibilities of going on the show as she admitted she’d like do it before she turns 50.

She said: “I think I’m a bit old. I’m not sure my body could take it. Part of me thinks I should just do it next year as a last hurrah before my fifties.”

Adil Ray

Getty Images

It sounds like Good Morning Presenter Adil Ray could be appearing on Strictly this year.

Pro dancer Neil Jones appeared to ‘let slip’ that the presenter had signed up for the show during a recent interview.

Jones appeared on GMB to discuss the latest changes to Strictly.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray, he revealed that professional dancers and their celebrity dance partners would be isolating together in a hotel before the show.

Presenter Ranvir then attempted to probe him about rumours that Adil was taking part this year.

When asked when he would find out which celebs were taking part, Jones teased: “Normally we find out when you find out!”

He added: “So, normally we’d be in rehearsals and we’d find out [and go], ‘Oh OK, how tall is this person? Where do they live, what’s going to happen?”

At which point, Adil quipped: “About 5,9!”

Martin Roberts

Getty Images

Television presenter Martin Roberts could take part in the next series, according to Ladbrokes.

The Homes Under The Hammer and I’m A Celeb star has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring and the bookies make him just a 4/1 shot to be snapped up for the next series.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Martin Roberts is seemingly up for Strictly and BBC chiefs may well take him on board later this year if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Jacqueline Jossa

Getty Images

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner is eyeing up another prize to add to her trophy stand.

During a conversation with her Instagram followers, Jacqueline revealed that she’d like to appear on Strictly later this year.

Speaking about the type of jobs she’d like to do in the future, she said: “I do this a lot but I do like to see what people want to see more of – what they would like to see me do next.”

She continued giving her followers options: “I don’t know. I can’t think of options. Working with different brands. Make-up brands, tan brands, hair brands. Working Youtube, reality, reality shows. Strictly – whatever.”

Lorraine Kelly

If her social media posts are anything to go by, we could be seeing Lorraine waltzing on the dance floor this summer.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter shared a video of her enjoying a dance class with Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk.

“Just a normal day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly during a brilliant time with @jasonvale,” she wrote alongside the clip, before adding, “I’m the one at the front in the grey hoodie mostly out of step! Brilliant fun.”

Fans are now convinced she’ll be appearing on the show, with one writing: “Strictly this year Lorraine.”

According to betting company Ladbrokes , Lorraine cmay finally follow in the footsteps of Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard with an appearance later this year, and 5/1 says she does so.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Lorraine Kelly on Saturday night telly has a ring to it and she may well take the Strictly plunge later this year if Good Morning Britain speculation is to be believed.”

Mark Feehily

All eyes have been on whether or not Strictly Come Dancing will pair up its first same-sex couple, and according to The Sun, they may have found their men. According to the publication, Westlife’s Mark Feehily is “in talks” to have a starring role in the line-up, dancing alongside Johannes Radebe. Although Strictly have so far declined to comment when asked by RadioTimes.com, this is a rumour we can see sticking on account of Feehily being a well-known household name.

Jennifer Metcalfe

Mercedes McQueen herself could be about to Waltz on to the Strictly line-up, according to a source who spoke to The Mirror. Speaking of the Jennifer Metcalfe rumours, the insider said: “Soap stars always do well on Strictly and Jen is one of the most loved and sexiest out there right now. Everyone working on the show is very excited at the ­prospect of her signing.”

Katie McGlynn

Our Sinead Tinker from Coronation Street may have parted ways with the ITV soap, but Katie McGlynn is tipped for a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Bosses are said to be after Katie for series 18, and the timing couldn’t be better for her. We think this rumour could have legs…

Maya Jama

The former Radio 1 DJ is no stranger to rumour lists – she was the hot favourite to present Love Island this year, but the job went to Laura Whitmore instead. However Strictly bosses are reportedly offering her a six-figure sum to appear on the show, hoping her impressive social media following will bring younger viewers to the series, just like influencers Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker have done in the last couple of years. As well as spinning the hits on the radio, Maya is also well-known for previously dating grime artist Stormzy and presenting series one of The Circle alongside Alice Levine.

Michelle Keegan

Soap-turned-Our Girl star Michelle Keegan is often rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dance floor, especially considering husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas special) – but Wright says he’s not sure if she’d actually be up for it.

“Never say never, but I just think her nerves would go to another level,” Wright told RadioTimes.com.

“She gets quite nervous, I mean I do but I’m more like come on let’s have it! Whenever she watches me, I’ve sent her the tape and she’s like ‘I don’t know how you do it’.”

However, news has emerged from The Sun suggesting bosses are actually on the lookout for her.

According to a show source, producers are “desperate” to sign her up. They added: “They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it. In terms of timing this is a great moment for Michelle to do it.”

We think you’d be great, Michelle!

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall’s name has been linked with the show before, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas recently said she would love to see a royal take to the dance floor. “I have always wanted anyone from the Royal Family,” she told Hello magazine. “But it doesn’t have to be someone that’s in the limelight, because what I enjoy the most is getting to know someone’s journey.” So it sounds like Shirley is looking for some high society sparkle without knocking on Kate and William’s door. We reckon Zara, who represented Great Britain at the Olympics as part of the equestrian team and was voted Sports Personality of the Year in 2006, would be perfect. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.

Katie Price

Never underestimate the Pricey. That’s what glamour model-turned-reality TV star Katie says anyway, so we’d never write off any rumours that she could be taking to the dance floor. It seems unlikely, given her close association with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here (she’s the only celeb to appear on two separate series), but the bookies seem to think she’s in with a reasonable chance, as they are taking bets on her signing up for the show.

Miles Nazaire

Strictly tends to avoid signing stars from constructed reality shows, but has made exceptions for TOWIE’s Mark Wright and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing. Now MIC star Miles fancies a twirl beneath the Glitterballs and even thinks he’d be in with a strong chance of winning. His recent stint on C4’s Celebrity Flirty Dancing shows that he’s got rhythm – might the Strictly bosses sit up and take notice?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is known for being honest, likeable and fun, so she’d be a great signing for the show. Her partner Joe Swash won the most recent series of Dancing on Ice and she has admitted she would love to go one better and compete on Strictly. She told Good Housekeeping that she is a big fan of the series and the outfits, but thinks she would be one of the worst dancers. “I would be the one that didn’t get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks!”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah has been using the lockdown time as a chance to practice her dancing skills.

The musician and her husband pranced around their kitchen to Bill Haley’s Rock Around the Clock, and while they certainly cheered everyone up, many thought she should consider a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan shared: “Next stop Strictly Come Dancing 2020!” Another added: “I hope Strictly haven’t finalised their line-up for this year…”

Jack P Shepherd

The Coronation Street star has sparked rumours he could be starring in the next series of Strictly, after his girlfriend ask for recommendations about ballroom classes.

Taking to social media, Hanni Treweek – who has been dating the David Platt actor since 2017 – put out the request online. She said: “Does anyone know of any good ballroom dancing classes in Manchester that @jackpshepherd88 and I can do?”

Jack has previously spoken about going on the show, saying he’d much prefer it to Dancing on Ice or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Sounds like he could be getting some practise in early!

Radzi Chinyanganya

Just days after Kelvin Fletcher was crowned as the 2019 winner, the Blue Peter star’s name was dropped as a potential contestant for the following year.

Radzi Chinyanganya appeared on Dancing on Ice in January, replacing comedian Michael Barrymore who suffered an injury.

And now bookmakers are convinced he’ll be moving over to the rival show.

“Radzi is a late addition to Dancing on Ice and we think he’s had Strictly Come Dancing in his sights for a while too,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead explained.

“A strong showing with his skates on could see him swap to the dance floor next winter and we make him just 5-4 to take part in Strictly next year.”

Jane McDonald

When Jane McDonald stood down from her Channel 5 cruising show, we couldn’t help but think this meant she has signed up for Strictly – and wouldn’t she be amazing on it? She’s well-versed in the glitz and glam of showbiz and her musicality would put her in the running for the Glitterball Trophy. Watch this space…

Alex Kingston

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland of Miranda fame has said she would love to do Strictly. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2019, she said: “Every year I have the same thought: ‘I really, really want to do it!'” However, she hinted she had been discouraged in the past from putting herself forward. But will she take the leap in 2020?

Jacqueline Jossa

She might have just won the crown on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but will she undergo her next challenge on the ballroom?

Strictly often pick at least one soap star in their line-ups, and Jacqueline certainly is an EastEnders fan-favourite who is up for a challenge.

Will Bayley

Another previous contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley had to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 series after sustaining a knee injury.

Paired with pro dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had won the Strictly audience’s hearts with his barefoot Contemporary dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, dedicated to the staff at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital who had treated him for cancer when he was a young child.

Bayley has stated in interviews that he would love another shot at the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be surprised if he is one of the first names on the list for 2020, or will he be too busy with the Paralympics this year?

Huw Edwards

BBC news anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to join Strictly for its 2019 series – but had to turn it down because of the possibility of a December General Election (a good call, in the end).

With an election not currently on the cards for another few years, it seems highly possible that Edwards might now find the time to bust some moves on Strictly in 2020.

Caprice Bourret

Model Caprice Bourret has revealed that she was previously turned down by the BBC after attempting to land one of the coveted spots in the popular dancing show.

She told the Mirror: “I think Strictly would be a lot of fun. But they are just not having it.

“They just say [no] because I was on Celebrity Big Brother. We have approached them but they continuously say no.”

Caprice showed off her moves on Dancing On Ice in early 2020, but will she be reconsidered?

Cheryl

Rumours about the former Girls Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying around for a little while now, after she was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers in the Strictly studio audience during an episode of the last series.

Cheryl was surely there in support of her friend and The Greatest Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. However, her presence has been taken by some as a sign of that she might be interested in appearing on the programme… although this should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, Cheryl would certainly be a great addition to the series, and judging from her past performances, no one can doubt her ability on the dance floor.

Vogue Williams

Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams is no stranger to a dance floor – she’s previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to feature in the next Strictly Come Dancing line-up, nearly a year after she was reportedly in talks to star in the 2019 series. While that never transpired, the door remains open for a possible 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Talk show funnyman Alan Carr has spoken before about his desire to appear on the series, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the show’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr passed on 2019 because he had “a busy year” ahead – fair enough, given the past 12 months have seen him host his own game show and a film-based panel show, and also serve as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But if his schedule is clearer in the future, then we might well be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th series of the contest.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.