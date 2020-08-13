Married at First Sight Australia fans react to the honeymoons: “That’s not a fight, it’s just being stroppy!”

Married at First Sight Australia moved to the make-or-break honeymoon stage on Thursday night with the couples packing their thongs and togs to spend some meaningful time with their new husband or wife.

It was the first time without the support of the friends and families,now that the wedding ceremonies and receptions were a distant memory, so how did they get on and, more importantly, how did viewers react to developments in their relationships?

Davina and Ryan were not among the fan favourites from the beginning of their time together. She was uptight and judgemental, he was a little immature, but at least he wanted to give their marriage a go. However, the relationship quickly deteriorated during their romantic beachside dinner, when he tried to eat an oyster, heaved it up and she fled the table in tears.

Still not a fan of Davina but what is Ryan’s problem? He’s so disengaged and why try oysters if you don’t eat seafood?! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — J (@jess46188379) August 13, 2020

One viewer was desperately looking for an upside. At least Ryan maintained some sort of decorum with the waiters.

At least Ryan is polite to the waiting staff, despite that childish behaviour at the dinner table#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 13, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia fans thought there was a disconnect at the heart of their relationship, as their “fight” demonstrated.

No that was not a fight Davina, that was you being stroppy and Ryan being clueless after being childish. Fights involve communication #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Eilidh Nash (@EilidhNash) August 13, 2020

Sarah and Telv were a couple for which viewers had genuine high hopes. When she revealed that she’d miscarried two babies he quickly leapt to comfort her.

Sarah and Telv discussing children. good, this is healthy just to understand each others mindset and Sarah's ex. that's so heartbreaking what happened to her. even if she doesn't make it with Telv, i really hope she gets the happiness she deserves #marriedatfirstsightaustralia — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) August 13, 2020

Many in the audience thought they were a well-matched couple, along with Charlene and Patrick and Mathew and Alycia.

So far, I have hope for Sarah & Telv, Charlene & Patrick & Mathew & Alycia – all seem like they are in this for the right reasons & the matches seem good too #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — CrysTalks (@CrysTalksVlogs) August 13, 2020

This tweeter was “absolutely rooting” for Sarah and Telv, although she pointed that that probably meant it would end in disaster.

E4 playing all of #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia previous seasons is everything right now! I can’t help but look at Dean and see Nick Branning! Absolutely rooting for Telv and Sarah (which means no doubt it’ll end in disaster) ???????????????? Might sign up for the next round ???? — Amy (@CarbonZero91) August 13, 2020

On the other hand, nervous, evasive Sean and super-keen Jo didn’t seem to inspire any kind of optimism about their future.

Jo is loud and over the top but Sean is such a misery. He’s not even trying. How can you not be excited over going to Singapore. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #mafsAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAus — pami kaur (@princesspkh) August 13, 2020

When Jo opted to take on the challenge of a high-wire rope walk, Sean shouted encouragement from the ground. Then she froze and fell apart, at which point he overcame his fear of heights and stepped up to help her.

Oh wow, Sean actually showing concern for Jo. Could this be their breakthrough? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) August 13, 2020

We probably wouldn’t count on that.

Meanwhile, man’s man Dean was put off by Tracey’s revelation that she believed in the supernatural. He wasn’t having a bar of it. At least, not until she revealed that she’d experimented with swinging.

All of a sudden he was back in the game, much to the disgust of the audience.

The swinging experience has overcome Dean’s reservations about psychics ????. Of course #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — #LubeIsYourFriend (@MoreIvie) August 13, 2020

Dean’s change of heart was a recurring theme on social media, but one thread he probably didn’t want to spend too much time reading.

"Hey, she told me she went swinging one time so I am now TOTALLY fine with her believing in psychics!" Oh, Dean… #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) August 13, 2020

Elsewhere, Charlene and Patrick had a cute date on a yacht, but fans were preoccupied with Patrick and his relationship with his mother, Ruby.

Patrick says hes not a mummys boy you took your washing round #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — james r pirie-warsop (@jamespir) August 13, 2020

“Well looked after” is just another way of saying you’re a “mummy’s boy”, according to this poster.

Well looked after is a lovely way of saying mamma’s boy #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — #LubeIsYourFriend (@MoreIvie) August 13, 2020

Patrick needed to get out of his mother’s shadow and give Charlene a real chance.

Married at First Sight Australia season five is proving to be a big hit with viewers and for this fan it’s infinitely better than the “agenda filled” American version.

Stop watching the American agenda filled version of #MarriedAtFirstSight and switch to #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Thank me later, much better. — HalfSheet (@ZincTwentyOne) August 13, 2020

