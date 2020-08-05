Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez joins The Flight Attendant, starring Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco

Scottish Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez has joined The Flight Attendant, a new HBO Max thriller series executive produced and starring The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco.

Advertisement

Gomez memorably played Missy in Doctor Who seasons 8-10 and her recurring role in The Flight Attendant was shrouded in secrecy, according to Deadline.

The Flight Attendant stars Cuoco as Cassie, the character of the title, who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai that she doesn’t recognise with a dead man beside her and her head completely blank about what transpired that night. Did she kill the man herself?

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Gomez plays a hard-nosed businesswoman “with anger-management issues” who Cassie meets in Bangkok, but how she is involved in the narrative hasn’t been publicised. Gomez actually replaced another actress, Sonoya Mizuno, in the role and the producers reworked the storyline and took it in a different direction, hence her casting.

Gomez is currently on screen in Netflix teen fantasy drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, playing Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, but she remains best known for playing the Time Lord’s nemesis, Missy (AKA The Master), in Doctor Who, which coincidentally is a key reference point for the geeky characters in The Big Bang Theory.

Gomez recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about being the subject of fan attention for Doctor Who and Sabrina.

“I don’t think any fandom can quite compare to the Doctor Who fandom, who I am eternally loyal to and grateful for,” she said. “I mean, that fandom has grown up over 50 years, from generation to generation to generation.

“Sabrina fandom is definitely this generation, because it was born in this generation. It seems to be as passionate as the Doctor Who fans for sure, but you know, it’s just the beginning for Sabrina, and we have a long way to go.”

Filming on The Flight Attendant was underway until the COVID-19 pandemic halted production in March and Gomez had been shooting scenes, but her casting wasn’t announced until now. Producers expect The Flight Attendant to resume filming later in August.

The dark, comedic mini-series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.