When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 released on Netflix? Plot, cast and trailer

Based on the comics of the same name and set in the same universe as fellow teen drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is quite the spellbinding watch – so fans may be disappointed to learn that the upcoming fourth season of the show is set to be the last, with the show having been axed by Netflix.

The series has won a loyal legion of fans for its gothic take on the beloved ’90s Sabrina sitcom, with Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) being singled out for praise in the lead role, so the news of the cancellation will be a tough blow for viewers.

We have no doubts, however, that the show will be hoping to go out with a bang and we’re predicting an electrifying closing season to close out the run.

Here’s everything we know so far about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season four.

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

No need to pray to the Dark Lord, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has already been confirmed. Netflix ordered 16 episodes back in December 2018. These are split into Parts 3 and 4, with Part 3 arriving on Netflix in January 2020 – and season four still expected to follow in late 2020, despite delays caused by COVID-19 disrupting much of the industry.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be released on Netflix?

There is no official release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 just yet beyond the fact that it is expected to air at some point in late 2020. Part 3 hit Netflix on 24th January 2020, so it might be a little while yet before the fourth instalment is released on the streamer.

If the release pattern is anything like with the first two batches (Part 1 was released in October 2018, with Part 2 following in April 2019) we can expect Part 4 to land in November or December – but we’ll keep you updated with more official news when it comes.

What will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be about?

Part 3 saw Sabrina head to the depths of Hell to rescue her boyfriend, whose body was holding back the Dark Lord, AKA Sabrina’s creepy real father. The series expanded on the show’s mythology, introducing viewers to a whole new (under)world.

Sabrina being Sabrina, she couldn’t just let the injustices happening in Hell go unchallenged, vowing to bring new management to Satan’s realm. The show took a leaf out of the Avengers: Endgame playbook and messed around with the past different timelines, resulting in two co-existing Sabrinas in the present day – one that rules Hell, and one that returns to Greendale.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap in January that Part 4 would likely be “following both Sabrinas simultaneously going forward.”

“We are still shooting and we’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting.”

A more extensive synopsis was given by Netflix in July 2020, claiming that “The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

“The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

“As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Rounding out the Spellman clan led by Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to series regulars for Part 3, and they’re expected to play major roles in Part 4.

Also likely to return are Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell/Lilith/Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood).

Will Season 4 be the last series of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Unfortunately thats a yes – unless the series is picked up by another network – with Netflix having announced in July 2020 that series 4 would be the final chapter of the saga.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One

“The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but you can rewatch the music video in the meantime…