Will there be an Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix?

Mystery teen drama Outer Banks gained a legion of followers after debuting on Netflix back in April, with a number of fans desperate for news of the hugely-popular teen drama’s renewal for season two.

Advertisement

Luckily for Outer Banks buffs, season two of the North Carolina-based series is officially happening, with the adventurous Pogues returning for more treasure-hunting, crime-solving and boat-sailing.

The series follows the group of teenagers, living on the costal barrier of North Carolina as they search for their ringleader John B’s missing father.

Outer Banks’ first season ended on a cliffhanger, with the final episode revealing that John B and Sarah actually survived when their boat capsized – but what will happen next to the pair? Will their friends find out that they’re still alive? And will they find the gold after all?

Here’s everything we know about season two so far.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix: Is it happening?

Good news for Outer Banks fans – the teen drama is officially returning for a second season on Netflix.

Netflix announced the news on Friday 24th July via the show’s Twitter account, writing: “We’ll sea you again!”

The show’s renewal is no surprise considering that the drama has been Netflix’s third most popular show this year, ranking behind Tiger King and Ozark.

While we currently don’t know what’s in store for Outer Banks’ return, creator Josh Pate told USA Today: “I’m pumped to hear people’s reaction and what they want to see in season two.”

“This is a teenager who is about to take on the biggest journey of his life and do right by the memory of his father. That’s really exciting to think about,” he added.

In even better news, Pate spoke to EW about the series future beyond a second season, stating he had plans for four or five seasons: “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons.

“We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Outer Banks season 2 release date

While Outer Banks has now been renewed for season 2, it’s hard to tell when we’re likely to see the Pogues again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has delayed a number of shows across the world.

With this in mind, we’re unlikely to see season two until late 2021 at the earliest – however, with production on other Netflix shows like Sex Education due to start in August, there is hope that filming on Outer Banks’ second season won’t be too delayed.

Watch the Outer Banks trailer below

Outer Banks season 2 cast

According to Variety, Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming series.

This was further confirmed by the Outer Banks Twitter page, which posted pictures of Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss throwing up peace signs to celebrate season two.

Outer Banks season 2 auditions

Again, until it is safe to move ahead without social distancing precautions, filming for any second season of Outer Banks will remain on hold, meaning that there’s no word yet on auditions – keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back for all the latest on how you can get involved with the series.

Advertisement

Outer Banks is streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide