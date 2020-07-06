Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: All the rumours and potential contestants

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is officially coming back, with the 2020 series now confirmed although for a much shorter run.

Strictly will reportedly begin in October, which means this year’s event could be nine weeks instead of the usual 13.

With many shows having to cancel production, due to the coronavirus, we couldn’t be happier that Strictly is still going ahead.

It looks like the team is putting in extra work to make this year’s show possible – including “isolation bubbles” for the professionals and their celeb dance partners.

Speaking of dance partners… our Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers line-up has already been confirmed, but we’re still waiting to hear which celebs will be taking on the Glitterball this year.

Of course, the rumour mill is in full action, with big names from across the showbiz world tipped to sign up for a stint on the ballroom floor.

So who will take Strictly Come Dancing winners Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse’s place after their impressive victory last year?

Here are some of the candidates rumoured to be in the 18th season.

Tamzin Outhwaite

We hear the EastEnders star could be set to take on the Glitterball this year.

According to The Sun, the actress – who is best known for playing Melanie Owen on the BBC One soap – is “poised to sign up .”

“Tamzin is a perfect fit for the show. The BBC loves an EastEnder and she has a background in performing and dance, so she is really excited to see how she fares,” the insider said.

And if there was ever a time she might consider it, 2020 could be the year!

Last year, Tamzin, 48, spoke about the possibilities of going on the show as she admitted she’d like do it before she turns 50.

She said: “I think I’m a bit old. I’m not sure my body could take it. Part of me thinks I should just do it next year as a last hurrah before my fifties.”

Jennifer Metcalfe

Mercedes McQueen herself could be about to Waltz on to the Strictly line-up, according to a source who spoke to The Mirror. Speaking of the Jennifer Metcalfe rumours, the insider said: “Soap stars always do well on Strictly and Jen is one of the most loved and sexiest out there right now. Everyone working on the show is very excited at the ­prospect of her signing.”

Katie McGlynn

Our Sinead Tinker from Coronation Street may have parted ways with the ITV soap, but Katie McGlynn is tipped for a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Bosses are said to be after Katie for series 18, and the timing couldn’t be better for her. We think this rumour could have legs…

Maya Jama

The former Radio 1 DJ is no stranger to rumour lists – she was the hot favourite to present Love Island this year, but the job went to Laura Whitmore instead. However Strictly bosses are reportedly offering her a six-figure sum to appear on the show, hoping her impressive social media following will bring younger viewers to the series, just like influencers Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker have done in the last couple of years. As well as spinning the hits on the radio, Maya is also well-known for previously dating grime artist Stormzy and presenting series one of The Circle alongside Alice Levine.

Michelle Keegan

Soap-turned-Our Girl star Michelle Keegan is often rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dance floor, especially considering husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas special) – but Wright says he’s not sure if she’d actually be up for it.

“Never say never, but I just think her nerves would go to another level,” Wright told RadioTimes.com.

“She gets quite nervous, I mean I do but I’m more like come on let’s have it! Whenever she watches me, I’ve sent her the tape and she’s like ‘I don’t know how you do it’.”

However, news has emerged from The Sun suggesting bosses are actually on the lookout for her.

According to a show source, producers are “desperate” to sign her up. They added: “They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it. In terms of timing this is a great moment for Michelle to do it.”

We think you’d be great, Michelle!

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall’s name has been linked with the show before, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas recently said she would love to see a royal take to the dance floor. “I have always wanted anyone from the Royal Family,” she told Hello magazine. “But it doesn’t have to be someone that’s in the limelight, because what I enjoy the most is getting to know someone’s journey.” So it sounds like Shirley is looking for some high society sparkle without knocking on Kate and William’s door. We reckon Zara, who represented Great Britain at the Olympics as part of the equestrian team and was voted Sports Personality of the Year in 2006, would be perfect. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.

Katie Price

Never underestimate the Pricey. That’s what glamour model-turned-reality TV star Katie says anyway, so we’d never write off any rumours that she could be taking to the dance floor. It seems unlikely, given her close association with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here (she’s the only celeb to appear on two separate series), but the bookies seem to think she’s in with a reasonable chance, as they are taking bets on her signing up for the show.

Miles Nazaire

Strictly tends to avoid signing stars from constructed reality shows, but has made exceptions for TOWIE’s Mark Wright and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing. Now MIC star Miles fancies a twirl beneath the Glitterballs and even thinks he’d be in with a strong chance of winning. His recent stint on C4’s Celebrity Flirty Dancing shows that he’s got rhythm – might the Strictly bosses sit up and take notice?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is known for being honest, likeable and fun, so she’d be a great signing for the show. Her partner Joe Swash won the most recent series of Dancing on Ice and she has admitted she would love to go one better and compete on Strictly. She told Good Housekeeping that she is a big fan of the series and the outfits, but thinks she would be one of the worst dancers. “I would be the one that didn’t get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks!”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah has been using the lockdown time as a chance to practice her dancing skills.

The musician and her husband pranced around their kitchen to Bill Haley’s Rock Around the Clock, and while they certainly cheered everyone up, many thought she should consider a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan shared: “Next stop Strictly Come Dancing 2020!” Another added: “I hope Strictly haven’t finalised their line-up for this year…”

Jack P Shepherd

The Coronation Street star has sparked rumours he could be starring in the next series of Strictly, after his girlfriend ask for recommendations about ballroom classes.

Taking to social media, Hanni Treweek – who has been dating the David Platt actor since 2017 – put out the request online. She said: “Does anyone know of any good ballroom dancing classes in Manchester that @jackpshepherd88 and I can do?”

Jack has previously spoken about going on the show, saying he’d much prefer it to Dancing on Ice or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Sounds like he could be getting some practise in early!

Lorraine Kelly

If her recent posts are anything to go by, we could be seeing Lorraine waltzing on the dance floor this summer.

The TV presenter recently shared a video of her enjoying a dance class with Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk.

“Just a normal day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly during a brilliant time with @jasonvale,” she wrote alongside the clip, before adding, “I’m the one at the front in the grey hoodie mostly out of step! Brilliant fun.”

Fans are now convinced she’ll be appearing on the show, with one writing: “Strictly this year Lorraine.”

Radzi Chinyanganya

Just days after Kelvin Fletcher was crowned as the 2019 winner, the Blue Peter star’s name was dropped as a potential contestant for the following year.

Radzi Chinyanganya appeared on Dancing on Ice in January, replacing comedian Michael Barrymore who suffered an injury.

And now bookmakers are convinced he’ll be moving over to the rival show.

“Radzi is a late addition to Dancing on Ice and we think he’s had Strictly Come Dancing in his sights for a while too,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead explained.

“A strong showing with his skates on could see him swap to the dance floor next winter and we make him just 5-4 to take part in Strictly next year.”

Jane McDonald

When Jane McDonald stood down from her Channel 5 cruising show, we couldn’t help but think this meant she has signed up for Strictly – and wouldn’t she be amazing on it? She’s well-versed in the glitz and glam of showbiz and her musicality would put her in the running for the Glitterball Trophy. Watch this space…

Alex Kingston

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland of Miranda fame has said she would love to do Strictly. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2019, she said: “Every year I have the same thought: ‘I really, really want to do it!'” However, she hinted she had been discouraged in the past from putting herself forward. But will she take the leap in 2020?

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to appear on 2019’s series of Strictly, until a devastating foot injury forced him to pull out after the launch episode. All that prep and excitement, but no chance to dance – he was gutted.

Many fans think the reality TV star will get a second chance at Glitterball glory and RadioTimes.com spoke to former contestant Saffron Barker, who is pretty sure he’ll be back.

But during a recent appearance on This Morning, Jamie said he still hasn’t had the invite. “I’ll sit by my phone and wait. It’s an amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it and I had my chance last year, but it was the quickest exit ever! If they come calling this year I would love to do it. But I just don’t know at the moment.”

Jacqueline Jossa

She might have just won the crown on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but will she undergo her next challenge on the ballroom?

Strictly often pick at least one soap star in their line-ups, and Jacqueline certainly is an EastEnders fan-favourite who is up for a challenge.

Will Bayley

Another previous contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley had to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 series after sustaining a knee injury.

Paired with pro dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had won the Strictly audience’s hearts with his barefoot Contemporary dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, dedicated to the staff at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital who had treated him for cancer when he was a young child.

Bayley has stated in interviews that he would love another shot at the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be surprised if he is one of the first names on the list for 2020, or will he be too busy with the Paralympics this year?

Huw Edwards

BBC news anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to join Strictly for its 2019 series – but had to turn it down because of the possibility of a December General Election (a good call, in the end).

With an election not currently on the cards for another few years, it seems highly possible that Edwards might now find the time to bust some moves on Strictly in 2020.

Caprice Bourret

Model Caprice Bourret has revealed that she was previously turned down by the BBC after attempting to land one of the coveted spots in the popular dancing show.

She told the Mirror: “I think Strictly would be a lot of fun. But they are just not having it.

“They just say [no] because I was on Celebrity Big Brother. We have approached them but they continuously say no.”

Caprice showed off her moves on Dancing On Ice in early 2020, but will she be reconsidered?

Cheryl

Rumours about the former Girls Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying around for a little while now, after she was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers in the Strictly studio audience during an episode of the last series.

Cheryl was surely there in support of her friend and The Greatest Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. However, her presence has been taken by some as a sign of that she might be interested in appearing on the programme… although this should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, Cheryl would certainly be a great addition to the series, and judging from her past performances, no one can doubt her ability on the dance floor.

Vogue Williams

Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams is no stranger to a dance floor – she’s previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to feature in the next Strictly Come Dancing line-up, nearly a year after she was reportedly in talks to star in the 2019 series. While that never transpired, the door remains open for a possible 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Talk show funnyman Alan Carr has spoken before about his desire to appear on the series, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the show’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr passed on 2019 because he had “a busy year” ahead – fair enough, given the past 12 months have seen him host his own game show and a film-based panel show, and also serve as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But if his schedule is clearer in the future, then we might well be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th series of the contest.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.