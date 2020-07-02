Will when is Never Have I Ever season 2 released? Netflix renews series

Coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever may have only landed on Netflix at the end of the April, but the platform has already confirmed that Devi and the gang will be back for season two.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and loosely based on her own high school experiences, Never Have I Ever was quickly binge-watched during lockdown with fans now desperate for more – especially considering the romantic cliffhanger the series finale left us on.

Will Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) choose Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), who she spent the whole series idolising? Or will she instead go for her rival-turned-friend Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) whom she may have developed feelings for?

Here’s everything we know about season two, its release date and who we expect to see return to Sherman Oaks.

Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix: Is it coming back?

Yes! The show’s Twitter account announced its renewal with a video of the cast on a Zoom call – a sight we’ve become all too familiar with during lockdown.

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

The 60-second clip features Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross) and Richa Moorjani (Kamala) as they learn the good news from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar).

While at first they think Maitreyi called them together to talk about her new lockdown fringe (or ‘bangs’ as the Americans say), she eventually manages to tell them that Never Have I Ever will be back for season two.

Series creator Mindy Kaling also tweeted announcing her excitement for the second season, adding: “It’s all because you guys turned up to watch it and told your friends – it’s that simple! Thank you so much. And THANK YOU to our partners at Netflix.”

The renewal news comes just over two months after the first season launched on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever season 2 release date

While season two has officially been confirmed, Netflix has not yet given us a release – instead promising that Never Have I Ever’s second season is “coming soon”.

The first season of Never Have I Ever entered production in early 2019 and arrived on Netflix around a year later.

Netflix typically puts out a new season of its half-hour series – think Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Santa Clarita Diet, Grace and Frankie – every year, so the earliest RadioTimes.com predicts a return for Never Have I Ever is spring 2021.

However, it’s worth noting that the current hiatus in TV production caused by the coronavirus pandemic could have a knock-on effect which leads to any filming being postponed, due cast and production talent being tied up in other delayed projects.

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

With no second season confirmed, there’s no trailer yet – obviously.

But if you’re looking for an indication of when we can expect a first look, a teaser for Never Have I Ever’s first season dropped on 19th March 2020, with a full-length trailer (below) following on 15th April. So expect your first sneak peek at season two around a month before the new episodes drop.

Never Have I Ever season 2 cast

Though there’s been no official confirmation as yet, it’d be a shocker if the entire main cast didn’t return for season tow, including…

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s school nemesis (turned potential love interest?)

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi’s friend

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mother

The series wouldn’t be quite the same without John McEnroe returning as narrator, so fingers crossed he’s back, alongside supporting cast members like Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (whio plays Mohan, Devi’s father who passed away before the series began).

Never Have I Ever season 2 auditions

With season two not yet confirmed, the team behind Never Have I Ever are a way off holding auditions, but we’ll be sure to bring you the latest news on how to try out for the show as soon as pre-production begins.

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this. The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you! Full info is here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Be warned, though: in April 2019, Mindy Kaling put out an open casting call for the first season (see above) and got more than 15,000 submissions, so any auditionees will be up against plenty of competition!

Never Have I Ever season one is streaming now on Netflix.