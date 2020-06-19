When will the Friends reunion special air?

After years of speculation, rumours and hopes, February of this year finally saw the news that the cast of Friends would be reuniting – with all six major stars signing on to an unscripted reunion special, more than fifteen years after the final episode aired.

The one-off programme was originally intended to be ready for the launch of new US streaming service HBO Max, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant delays to the filming of the show.

However, it’s now been revealed the programme will be filmed in August – barring the event of a second wave – so here’s hoping it won’t be too much longer until we can all reminisce about Central Perk with the help of Jennifer Aniston and co.

Here’s everything we know about HBO’s Friends reunion…

Will there be a Friends reunion show?

Yes! The reunion special was originally scheduled to land on HBO Max on May 27th, however due to the global coronavirus outbreak, HBO delayed filming on the unscripted Friends reunion back in March.

Previously Variety reported WarnerMedia Entertainment head Bob Greenblatt had announced plans for filming to be completed by the end of summer.

He told the publication he wanted the special to be watched by a live audience and not filmed via webcam.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

However, if the lockdown conditions continue throughout the year, the Friends reunion “may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long”.

In June, series co-creator Marta Kaufmann provided the good news that the show could be ready to film in August, telling The Wrap, ““We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open.”

She added, “If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

How much are the Friends cast getting paid for reunion?

It’s The One Where… All the Friends Return – back in February, HBO Max confirmed that the ‘friends’ – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – will all reunite for the documentary special.

It was previously reported that the six stars will each pocket a hefty sum of over $3 million for the appearance, according to Deadline, while the documentary will help promote HBO Max, HBO’s upcoming streaming service.

Speaking on Friday 21st February, HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly said: “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together – we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library [for US viewers].

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.

“It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

What will happen in Friends reunion?

The special, which will be available to watch on premium subscription service HBO Max, will be an unscripted reunion featuring all six ‘friends’, with the show’s original creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane also being involved.

Being a documentary special, we will not see the cast reprise their beloved roles, but instead chat about stories from behind-the-scenes.

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers