Friends cast rule out a TV revival or movie

With Friends: The Reunion just around the corner (it finally airs tomorrow night! Yay!), many of us have started wondering whether it’s a warm-up for a revival. After all, Sex and the City is coming back…

However, don’t get your hopes up. Speaking on the show, hosted by James Corden, the cast confirm that there are no plans to do another scripted episode, and they agree that the show ended perfectly.

Speaking on behalf of the six leads, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, says making more episodes would destroy the happy ending they created.

‘It’s all up to [Friends writers and creators] Marta [Kaufmann] and David [Crane] and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely…. They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.’

While lots of us would love another series of Friends to binge, we think Kudrow is talking a lot of sense.

In the reunion show, which airs tomorrow night on Sky One, the writers also reveal they toyed with not getting Ross and Rachel together at the end, but ultimately agreed that they had to give the fans what they wanted after a decade of will-they-won’t-they.

Can you imagine if she hadn’t got off the plane?!

Friends: The Reunion will be available to watch on NOW from 8am tomorrow morning, and will air on Sky One at 8pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.