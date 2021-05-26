We asked RadioTimes.com readers to cast their votes in our poll to find the best Friends character. Over 3,000 fans took part and results are finally in ahead of tomorrow’s long-awaited Friends reunion: Chandler Bing has been crowned the winner.

It was a close call, as all six of the show’s main cast bring something unique to the table (though it’s mostly coffee and muffins).

Ultimately, it was the King of Sarcasm who nabbed the top spot with 35 per cent of the overall votes and, frankly, we’re not surprised. Chandler, played by actor Matthew Perry, delivered some of the sitcom’s most memorable one-liners and funny quips throughout its 10-season run.

Chandler also had some of the best development in the series, managing to overcome his fear of commitment, which luckily didn’t have an effect on his sense of humour.

Chandler’s best friend and pizza-loving ladies’ man Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) came in second, scoring 21 per cent of the votes.

Third place saw a tie between two of the show’s beloved characters, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

That leaves Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green and Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller. Sadly, it was Monica who came in last with only six per cent of the overall votes.

Tomorrow, Friends fans will finally get their hands on the hotly anticipated reunion special, which sees all six friends reunited on set.

Friends seasons 1-10 are available to stream on Netflix in the UK.