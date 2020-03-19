The long-rumoured unscripted special was allegedly due to start filming later this month at the cast's old Warner Bros. set, but the global coronavirus pandemic has halted initial plans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary was intended as the crown jewel for HBO's launch of its new streaming service, HBO Max, helping it to draw in new subscribers in what is quickly becoming a crowded marketplace, with the likes of Disney+ recently joining Netflix.

In the meantime, it looks like we'll just have to content ourselves with rewatching the show's ten seasons...

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers.