Paul Rudd isn’t in the Friends Reunion special, but here are all the guest stars

Paul Rudd only joined Friends relatively late in the ninth season – but became a fan-favourite not only due to his character’s eventual marriage to Phoebe, but due to Rudd’s status as one of the most likeable actors in Hollywood.

Fans were naturally devastated then when it was announced that Rudd would not be joining the cast for the Friends reunion, despite actors for several other recurring and side characters confirmed to make an appearance.

However the special has offered quite a consolation prize to make up for things – namely an absolute bucketload of A-List stars. Here’s what we know about Paul Rudd’s Mike Hannigan/Crap Bag not returning for the reunion – and the many celebrities who are.

Is Paul Rudd in the Friends reunion special?

Fans were delighted when it was announced that many supporting cast would take part in the reunion, as well as the six main cast members of course.

However, Paul Rudd’s name was notably missing off the line-up, despite becoming the final love interest and ultimately husband to lead character Phoebe.

No reason for his absence has been given, but Rudd is of course a big Hollywood star now who has recently been busy filming superhero sequel Ant-Man: Quantumania.

Rudd has talked previously about how he “felt like a prop” on the hit US sitcom, as he only guest-starred briefly from 2002 to 2004. Many of the other supporting cast who are returning however had recurring roles over a much longer period during the show’s decade-long run.

Friends reunion special guest stars

While there may be a Mike Hannigan-shaped hole in the Friends reunion, it can surely be filled by the many celebrity guest stars who will be making an appearance.

Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow will all be appearing of course – and they’ll be joined by the following former castmates:

Tom Selleck (Richard)

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green)

James Michael Tyler (Gunther),

Maggie Wheeler (Janice),

Elliott Gould (Jack Geller)

Christina Pickles (Judy Geller)

Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles)

Thomas Lennon (Joey’s hand-twin)

As well as the above guest stars, the Central Perk regulars will be joined by some rather famous fans including:

David Beckham

Mindy Kaling

BTS

Justin Bieber

Kit Harington

Lady Gaga,

Cara Delevingne

Cindy Crawford

Malala Yousafzai

This is in addition to James Corden, who will be hosting proceedings. Talk about a star-studded line-up!

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max in America and on Sky One and NOW in the UK. Every episode of Friends is currently available on Netflix. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.