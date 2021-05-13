Friends reunion details announced including release date and teaser trailer

If, like us, you’ve spent a ridiculous number of lockdown hours re-watching Friends, you might be keen to hear more about the cast’s much-hyped on-screen reunion, coming soon to HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion has been in the works for a long time, but was delayed by the pandemic. We now know that it will air in the States on Thursday 27th May, i.e. very soon! Although we still don’t know where and when the show will pop up on British TV.

The programme will see Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the studio where they filmed the beloved sitcom for ten years, from 1994-2004.

HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for the show, which you can watch below. It features a stripped-back, acoustic version of the theme tune as the camera follows the six stars walking into the distance. You don’t even see their faces, but we’re still hysterical with excitement.

To clear up any confusion, this show is not a new episode of Friends, rather its an unscripted cast reunion and a chance for the six stars to reminisce about being part of one of the most popular shows of all-time. We’re expecting it to be similar to the recent Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast reunion, which first aired on HBO Max but is available to view on BBC iPlayer.

The one-off show will also feature LOTS of celebrities, who will join the celebrations including David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, BTS, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon.

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max in America, but we’re still waiting for details on a UK broadcaster. Every episode of Friends is currently available on Netflix. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.