A number of stars from HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones will reunite to play a game of Dungeons and Dragons for charity.

Advertisement

D&D’s Roll with Advantage event sees famous faces create their own characters in the iconic game and go on a perilous quest to save the day – all streamed remotely from the safety of their homes, of course.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Entertainment Weekly announced that Daniel Portman (Podrick), Gemma Whelan (Yara), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Natalia Tena (Osha) will take part in a special reunion game, which comes roughly a year since the series aired its final episode.

The star-studded lineup was announced in this teaser video posted to the official D&D YouTube channel, which gives an insight into what the event has in store.

As well as the Game of Thrones cast members, a number of other well known actors will be participating in Roll with Advantage, including Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil), Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow), Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

The games will be live streamed on the Dungeons and Dragons website starting from Thursday 18th June at 10am PT (which is 6pm BST), to raise money for Red Nose Day, which launched in the United States in 2015.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones is available to stream on NOW TV. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.