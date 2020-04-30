When is McMillions on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV? What is it about?

Often the best true crime documentaries are those that focus on cases that seem almost too bizarre to be true – and that much is certainly true of the story at the heart of McMillions, a new docuseries coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.

The series explores a case which came to the attention of the FBI in 2001 and concerned McDonalds, Monopoly and the Mafia.

Here’s everything you need to know…

McMillions UK release date on Sky and NOW TV

The series originally aired stateside on HBO, but all six episodes will be coming to UK TV screens on Wednesday 27th May, available exclusively on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.

What is McMillions about?

The series chronicles the story of a huge scam which took place from 1995 and 2001 and became the focus of a major FBI investigation, regarding the infiltration of McDonald’s famous Monopoly promotion by an organised crime group.

The scam was orchestrated by a figure known as “Uncle Jerry” who made use of his position at Simon Marketing (the firm responsible for the promotion) to steal the most valuable game pieces and personally choose the winners – several of whom were his own friends and family.

However, as the documentary explores, “Uncle Jerry” soon got in over his head – with the scam soon involving a cast of shady characters with ties to the Mafia.

McMillions trailer

You can get a taster of what’s to follow in the below clip…

