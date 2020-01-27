Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Sky announces launch of two new channels

Sky announces launch of two new channels

The network has said that Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature are both "coming soon"

Screen Shot 2020-01-27 at 09.57.17

Sky has announced that it will be launching two new channels – Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

Advertisement

The network announced the news on Twitter, claiming that both channels will be “coming soon” – although no exact details were given for a potential launch date.

The full announcement reads, “We’re bringing you world-class documentaries and the planet’s natural beauty on two brand new channels. #SkyDocumentaries and #SkyNature coming soon.”

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the launch of Sky Comedy, which debuted on Monday 27th January, and Sky Crime, which began broadcasting in October last year.

The channels will join the existing core brands, Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Arts.

It is not clear whether the channels will replace existing ones on the EPG guides, with some suggesting that they could take the place of National Geographic and National Geographic Wild.

Advertisement

It is likely that access to the channels will be available with a normal Sky subscription, while it’s probable that it will also be possible to access them with a NOW TV entertainment pass – although this has not yet been confirmed.

Tags

You might like

Screen Shot 2020-01-21 at 14.47.42

What is Sky Comedy? Launch date, shows and more for the new comedy channel

Game of Thrones season 6

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Australian Open

Tennis Australian Open schedule and TV guide

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants