When does Sky Comedy launch in the UK?

The new channel launches on Monday 27th January 2020 – it is replacing Universal TV on the EPG guides.

For Sky UK users, it'll be available on channel 113, with a +1 service on channel 213. For Virgin Media UK users, it'll be available on channel 121 (HD) and 122 (SD), with +1 on channel 206.

How much does Sky Comedy cost?

If you’re already a Sky customer, you’ll have access to the new channel at no extra cost, both live and on demand.

And all the content from the channel will also be available through a NOW TV entertainment pass, which is currently available for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you want to give it a go before committing.

What new shows are coming to Sky Comedy?

There’s a whole host of new content straight from the US, with an array of talent starring – but Sky Comedy's big launch show, starting at 9pm on Monday 27th December, is Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel, with Buscemi as his boss, God, who has lost interest in mankind and is instead spending most of his time focusing on his hobbies. To prevent the destruction of Earth, Craig and his friends must answer a prayer and bring a couple together.

Mrs Fletcher, which was a critical success when it aired stateside at the end of 2019, sees Kathryn Hahn ins the lead role and follows a divorcee's sexual re-awakening following a mid-life crisis, and her son's own coming of age at college.

The Righteous Gemstones – about a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors – stars its creator Danny McBride alongside a supporting cast that includes John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson.

And Run, a new series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, will be arriving on the channel soon too.

What else will be on Sky Comedy?

It’s quite an enviable catalogue – with some of the most acclaimed sitcoms of recent times like Parks and Recreation, Veep and 30 Rock all available as box sets on Sky Comedy.

As if that wasn’t good enough, there will also be new episodes of returning favourites such as Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson and Insecure, created by and starring Issa Rae.

And if it’s US talk shows you’re after, there’s no shortage on that front either – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher and The Late Late Show will all be airing on Sky Comedy.

Plus, American TV behemoth Saturday Night Live will return to UK screens for the first time in more than ten years thanks to the new channel.

Other box sets available from launch include Girls, Entourage, The Mindy Project and Sex and The City.