"Sky Crime, the home of premium true crime, will complement Sky Witness perfectly, while Sky Comedy is an exciting new proposition for Sky customers, offering them a daily dose of the best US comedy which will sit alongside our expanding slate of Sky Original comedy on Sky One," Bennett said.

"By investing in the best of the US as well as doubling our investment in original drama and comedy, we are making Sky an unbeatable destination for the best range of premium TV.”

What is Sky Crime?

Sky Crime will serve as the UK home for US true crime programming from both HBO and American pay television channel Oxygen, as well as featuring first-run content from TV production companies Woodcut Media and Jupiter.

When does Sky Crime launch?

The channel is live now, having launched on 1st October 2019, and is available to all Sky customers, through linear and on demand, at no extra charge to their standard package.

It is also available on NOW TV, as part of the NOW TV Entertainment pass.

What shows will be on Sky Crime?

Sky Crime programme highlights include...

The Case Against Adnan Syed: available on demand from 1st October

The 1999 murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee, and the subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, were brought to global attention in 2014 by the hugely popular Serial podcast. But there is more to the story.

The Case Against Adnan Syed reinvestigates the case behind the podcast, from the genesis of their high school relationship to the original police investigation and trial, and moves into the current day.

The Jinx: available on demand from 1st October

HBO

Filmmakers Andrew Jarecki and Marc Smerling examine the complicated life of real estate scion Robert Durst, the key suspect in a series of unsolved crimes, in this jaw-dropping true crime series.

Britain’s Most Evil Killers: available from 1st October

Uncovering the stories of some of the world’s most shockingly evil killers – examining the people behind the murders, what drove them and the devastation they caused for the victims and their families.

Snapped: weeknights from 1st October

Each episode depicts the true, high profile and bizarre stories of women pushed to the edge and resort to murder, whether seeking revenge against an adulater, putting an end to ongoing domestic abuse, or even to seek financial gain with a large insurance pay out. In the first episode, Snapped explores the story of a teenager who is served the ultimate betrayal by her closest friends, while her family are shocked to learn the truth about her disappearance.

In Defense Of: available from 2nd October

Oxygen

This true crime series from Oxygen shines a light on the complicated relationships between infamous defendants and the attorneys who represented them. In each standalone episode, the top defence lawyers on high-profile cases, including the trials of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and serial killer Ted Bundy, reveal the personal and professional cost of defending such notorious clients.

In Ice Cold Blood: available from 3rd October

US actor and rapper Ice T tells chilling true crime tales, all centring around money, sex, lust and greed. Each episode features re-enactments, in-depth interviews with detectives, friends and family, along with archive footage, as Ice T pieces together the evidence, clues and crimes of the victims and perpetrators.

Mark Of A Killer: available from 4th October

Each episode of Mark Of A Killer examines the disturbing traits and behaviours of serial killers across the world. The series begins with the story of 'The Gainesville Ripper', who turned what should have been an adrenaline filled and exciting time of year, as kids returned to college, into a harrowing and unnerving experience that everyone wanted to forget.

I Love You, Now Die: available from 6th October

An HBO docu-series. In July 2014, 18-year-old Conrad Roy died by suicide in his car at a parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass. Police discovered a series of alarming text messages from his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, that seemed to encourage him to kill himself, sparking sensational headlines nationwide, leading to a trial that raised difficult questions about technology, social media and mental health, while asking if one person can be held responsible for the suicide of another.

Conman: The Life and Crimes of Mark Acklom: available from 7th October

Sky

Documentary following the story of a cunning fraudster who posed as an MI6 agent to con his ex-girlfriend out of almost £300000, with Sky News crime reporter Martin Brunt tracking Acklom and following his story.

Who Killed Garrett Phillips?: available from 20th October

This two-part documentary explores the case of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips, who was murdered in his home, in a small town in upstate New York in late 2011. Who Killed Garrett Phillips? chronicles the five years following the murder, from the initial police investigation, the account of Garrett’s grief-stricken family as they relentlessly seek justice.

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell: available from 3rd November

Oxygen

Oxygen series. Susan was 28 years old when she disappeared from her Utah home in 2009. Upon her disappearance, her husband Josh Powell was named as a suspect. However, more than two years later, and after an unsuccessful police investigation, the unthinkable happened: Josh took the life of his two sons and his own. This documentary attempts to uncover new details of the last few years of Susan’s life and incriminates her father-in-law Steven Powell in a dangerous way.

A Wedding and a Murder

This Oxygen series explores shocking true stories of engagements, weddings and honeymoons that began in joyous celebration, but tragically ended in untimely death. The motives and outcomes may differ, but each episode will expose a grisly homicide set against the backdrop of what appears to be wedded bliss.