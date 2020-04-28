Loose Women is returning to ITV after six weeks off air

Here’s some promising news to cut through the rather bleak picture painted by the ongoing cancellations and delays across the entertainment industry: Loose Women is coming back.

The daytime TV staple has been off air for six weeks, following ITV’s decision to drop the live broadcasts for both Loose Women and Lorraine to combat coronavirus on 23rd March. However, as of next Monday, viewers will be able to enjoy brand new Loose Women shows.

Speaking of the show’s comeback, ITV’s Emma Gormley said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday.

“As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

“We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday.”

These “temporary adjustments” include having only three panellists in the studio, with one joining via video link. ITV will also be pre-recording some of the shows across the week in addition to the live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit footfall at the studios.

The show and its rooster of famous panellists, including Stacey Solomon, Gloria Hunniford, Nadia Sawalha and Coleen Nolan, will continue to focus on its campaign for mental health awareness.

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford said: “At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction.

“With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important.”

ITV's Loose Women is set to return to screens with brand new shows from Monday 4th May at 12.30pm.