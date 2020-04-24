Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Parks and Recreation is coming back with a brand new episode

Parks and Recreation is coming back with a brand new episode

We love it and we like it.

PARKS AND RECREATION --

Fans of Parks and Rec rejoice! The comedy is returning for a one-off special episode on 30th April to raise funds for Feeding America’s Covid-19 response fund.

Advertisement

The half-hour episode was filmed from home and will feature a brand new storyline that involves Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope staying in touch with her friends and family during social distancing.

The entire original cast will feature, including, Chris Pratt as fan-favourite Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Rashida Jones as Anne and even Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio.

The special is set to air on NBC in the US. No word yet on when we can expect it to land in the UK, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more. The series’ seven seasons are currently available to watch in the UK on NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Following the announcement, stars of the show took to social media to share their excitement.

Schwartz tweeted: “Not cutting my hair for months has finally paid off. April 30!!! A Parks and Rec special!!! For charity!!! I miss this show so much!!!”

Chris Pratt also posted on his Instagram once the news was announced:

Speaking of the lockdown comeback, executive producer Michael Schur said: “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Parks and Recreation

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "One Last Ride" Episode 712/713 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Retta as Donna Meagle, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Jim O'Heir as Garry Gergich -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Find your favourite 82 best TV series to watch on Netflix

(Photo by Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever in Run

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

19 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now