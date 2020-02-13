Ben Schwartz talks voicing Sonic the Hedgehog and reaction to controversial trailer

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog attracted publicity for all the wrong reasons months before release last year – when fans reacted with horror to the design of the beloved animal in the first trailer.

Advertisement

But one redesign and several months later, Sonic’s devoted following have been reassured and there is excitement in the air once again prior to the film’s Valentine’s Day release.

We sat down with star Ben Schwartz, who is voicing Sonic in the film, to chat about being cast in the movie, which other video game characters he’d like to play in the future and why he felt so positive about the reaction to the original trailer…

“The reaction was so passionate and so much bigger than we could’ve assumed that it really put new breath into this movie,” Schwartz insisted. “The biggest for us was that people cared and were excited.”

You can watch our full chat below…

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog is in UK cinemas from Friday February 14th