Ben Schwartz talks voicing Sonic the Hedgehog and reaction to controversial trailer

We spoke to the former Parks and Recreation star about voicing the iconic games character in the upcoming movie adaptation

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Ben Schwartz (R) and Sonic attend Sonic The Hedgehog Family Day Event at the Paramount Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog attracted publicity for all the wrong reasons months before release last year – when fans reacted with horror to the design of the beloved animal in the first trailer.

But one redesign and several months later, Sonic’s devoted following have been reassured and there is excitement in the air once again prior to the film’s Valentine’s Day release.

We sat down with star Ben Schwartz, who is voicing Sonic in the film, to chat about being cast in the movie, which other video game characters he’d like to play in the future and why he felt so positive about the reaction to the original trailer…

“The reaction was so passionate and so much bigger than we could’ve assumed that it really put new breath into this movie,” Schwartz insisted. “The biggest for us was that people cared and were excited.”

You can watch our full chat below…

Sonic the Hedgehog is in UK cinemas from Friday February 14th 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Ben Schwartz (R) and Sonic attend Sonic The Hedgehog Family Day Event at the Paramount Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
