Lizzie McGuire creator joins video chat with show’s writers, sparking new revival rumours

The creator of Lizzie McGuire has taken part in a video chat with the show’s writers, after quitting the show in January.

Advertisement

Terri Minsky had been working on a revival of the series at Disney+, which would catch up with the title character today (as portrayed by Hilary Duff).

Accoring to Variety, Minsky and Duff had been looking to offer a more mature take on the character, depicting the typical lifestyle of a 30-something woman, but Disney had wanted a more family-friendly version.

Minsky allegedly walked away as a result and production on the Lizzie McGuire reboot was halted shortly after, with Duff asking for the show to be moved from Disney+ to Hulu (a streaming service with more more mature content).

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This week, Minsky joined the show’s writers had a virtual meeting using the conference call app Zoom, as reported by JustJared, which has led some fans to speculate that she could once again be involved in the project.

Neither Minsky or Disney has officially responded to the rumours.

Earlier this week, Duff spoke to People about the current status of the Lizzie McGuire series on Disney+.

“There’s still conversations going on in hopes that we can find a way to meet in the middle and both bend a little bit,” she said. “I understand that they have to protect their brand and there’s pretty strict guidelines on what that looks like.

“I just have to make sure it’s the right move for me and that I feel like I’m honouring her and the character, and that it will be relatable to the people who grew up with her because those are the people I really want to speak to.”

Sign up to Disney+ with a seven day trial. You can also subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.