Torchwood: Join our Captain Jack Harkness live chat with John Barrowman

Join us as we catch up with Torchwood star John Barrowman following our simulcast #RTWatch of series one episode 12

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood (BBC)

Love Torchwood? Want to learn some behind-the-scenes secrets from series star John Barrowman? Well, you’re in the right place – because from this page you can join our virtual Q and A with Captain Jack Harkness himself following our RT Watchalong of Torchwood series one episode 12 (also called Captain Jack Harkness, funnily enough).

The RT Watchalong itself starts at 8:00pm BST (that’s 3pm ET and 12pm PT) on Thursday 2nd April with fans around the world pressing “play” on the episode simultaneously, then following along on Twitter with the #RTWatch, #Torchwood and #CaptainJack Harkness hashtags.

After the screening is completed, fans should come to this page to watch a live Q and A session between RadioTimes.com and John Barrowman, where we’ll be asking him about how the episode was made, Torchwood in general as well as his time in Doctor Who.

Plus, we’ll be putting your questions to Mr Barrowman live, so please do comment on the video on YouTube or ask the questions on Twitter with the hashtag #AskCaptainJack, and we’ll include as many as we can during the livestream.

And stay tuned! Our next RT Torchwood Watchalong will be series two’s Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, followed by yet more episodes, tweetalongs, exclusive chats and more. See you soon!

Join in the RT Watchalong for Torchwood: Captain Jack Harkness on Thursday 2nd April at 8:00pm BST.

Doctor Who

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

