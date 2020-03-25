How to watch Oti Mabuse’s dance lessons for kids

As the UK goes into lockdown due to coronavirus, several media personalities have started offering online classes and activities to keep kids entertained.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse is providing dance classes for children and adults on her social media platforms, with help from her husband Marius Lepure.

Here’s everything you need to know…

How to watch Oti Mabuse’s online dance classes for kids

Mabuse’s kids dance classes are being streamed to her Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts at 11:30am every day until at least 30th March.

The classes are saved onto Mabuse’s YouTube page after the livestream has finished, so they can still be enjoyed even if you aren’t available at the exact start time.

Other online services for children missing school include PE lessons with fitness expert Joe Wicks, food tech with Bake-Off winner Candice Brown and educational videos by Blue Peter star Konnie Huq.

How to watch Oti Mabuse’s online dance classes for adults

Mabuse is also offering some basic dance classes for adults looking to keep active during the lockdown.

These sessions are also streamed to her social media accounts, but at the later time of 7:30pm.

There are three more sessions of the adult dance classes this week, taking place on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.