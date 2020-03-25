Now, she's using her expertise for an online food tech lesson that will teach you how to make delicious shortbread, with either chocolate chips or a substitute of your choice.

How to watch Candice Brown's online food tech class

Brown announced that her online class would be taking place as an Instagram live event, starting at 2pm.

Anybody wishing to take part should head over to her Instagram page at 2pm on Wednesday 25th March, with their ingredients at the ready.

More like this

Brown shared a list of what you will need to make the shortbread in a post yesterday, with the option to include chocolate chips, raisins, orange zest, lemon zest, dried fruit, cherries or nuts, depending on what you have available.

Advertisement

Other media personalities helping to teach children include fitness expert Joe Wicks who is offering PE classes, musician Nick Cope is doing online concerts, while Blue Peter legend Konnie Huq is providing educational videos on reading, writing and STEM subjects.