Meet Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry The Roop who will sing On Fire

Edgy, cool and full of life, Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry, The Roop, are set to bring some fun and fire (with their song) to the competition.

The country hasn’t had the best of luck in the competition, only making it to the top ten twice.

So, the group has some work to do to get Lithuania the trophy. But, can they do it?

Here’s everything we know about The Roop…

Who is representing Lithuania at Eurovision 2020?

Made up of Vaidotas Valiukevičius, Robertas Baranauskas, and Mantas Banišauskas, The Roop is a Lithuanian pop/rock band.

Although they have only been working together since 2014, all band members have been involved in the music industry much longer.

Their debut album, To Whom It May Concern, came out in 2015, and the trio have since played music around the world from Lithuania to Belgium, Serbia and Brazil.

They previously tried their hand at Lithuania’s national selection in 2018, but didn’t make it to the top.

Speaking about their decision to give it another shot, lead singer Vaidotas Valiukevičius said: “This year’s song is about something I carried within and observed around myself. It’s about writing yourself off too quickly. We are underestimating ourselves too often. We think we don’t meet some standards or that we are uninteresting, too young, too old.”

What is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

The group will be performing their song On Fire, which they say relates to being in a state of excitement, feeling passionate, engaged and full of energy.

The vibrant music video was produced by director Indrė Juškutė and cinematographer Adomas Jablonskis.

Where did Lithuania come in last year’s Eurovision?

Lithuania competed in the song contest in 2019 with Jurij Veklenko, who sang Run With The Lions. Jurij narrowly missed moving on to the Grand Final, coming 11th in the second Semi-Final with 93 points.

Following their debut in the 1994 Eurovision, Lithuania withdrew from the competition and only returned in 1999.

They scored their best in 2006 with LT United, coming in 6th place. The country has only made it to the top 10 in the Grand Final once since then, in 2016 with Donny Montell’s I’ve Been Waiting For This Night.

So, could The Roop be the ones to get Lithuania to the finish line?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

