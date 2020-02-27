Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry The Roop who will sing On Fire

Meet Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry The Roop who will sing On Fire

Meet the cool trio who are representing Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision 2020 Lithuania

Edgy, cool and full of life, Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry, The Roop, are set to bring some fun and fire (with their song) to the competition.

Advertisement

The country hasn’t had the best of luck in the competition, only making it to the top ten twice.

So, the group has some work to do to get Lithuania the trophy. But, can they do it?

Here’s everything we know about The Roop…

View this post on Instagram

#klaipeda #theroop #roop #prieskoncerta

A post shared by THE ROOP (@theroopband) on

Who is representing Lithuania at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @theroopband

Twitter: @TheRoopBand

Made up of Vaidotas Valiukevičius, Robertas Baranauskas, and Mantas Banišauskas, The Roop is a Lithuanian pop/rock band.

Although they have only been working together since 2014, all band members have been involved in the music industry much longer.

Their debut album, To Whom It May Concern, came out in 2015, and the trio have since played music around the world from Lithuania to Belgium, Serbia and Brazil.

They previously tried their hand at Lithuania’s national selection in 2018, but didn’t make it to the top.

Speaking about their decision to give it another shot, lead singer Vaidotas Valiukevičius said: “This year’s song is about something I carried within and observed around myself. It’s about writing yourself off too quickly. We are underestimating ourselves too often. We think we don’t meet some standards or that we are uninteresting, too young, too old.”

What is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

The group will be performing their song On Fire, which they say relates to being in a state of excitement, feeling passionate, engaged and full of energy.

The vibrant music video was produced by director Indrė Juškutė and cinematographer Adomas Jablonskis.

Where did Lithuania come in last year’s Eurovision?

Lithuania competed in the song contest in 2019 with Jurij Veklenko, who sang Run With The Lions. Jurij narrowly missed moving on to the Grand Final, coming 11th in the second Semi-Final with 93 points.

Following their debut in the 1994 Eurovision, Lithuania withdrew from the competition and only returned in 1999.

They scored their best in 2006 with LT United, coming in 6th place.  The country has only made it to the top 10 in the Grand Final once since then, in 2016 with Donny Montell’s I’ve Been Waiting For This Night.

So, could The Roop be the ones to get Lithuania to the finish line?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

Click here to read more about Eurovision 2020

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2020

Eurovision 2020 Lithuania
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Singer Blas Canto attends the Cadena Dial Awards 2019 press conference on January 22, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage)

Who is Spain’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Blas Canto who will sing Universo

SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Diodato attends the 70° Festival di Sanremo (Sanremo Music Festival) at Teatro Ariston on February 07, 2020 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

Who is Italy’s Eurovision 2020 entry Diodato who will sing Fai Rumore?

A picture taken on February 6, 2020 in Rotterdam show Dutch-Greek singer Stefania Liberakakis, who will represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. (Photo by Sander KONING / ANP / AFP) (Photo by SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Greece’s Eurovision 2020 entry Stefania Liberakakis? What is her song?

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 26: Actor Tom Leeb attends the

Meet France’s Eurovision 2020 entry Tom Leeb who will sing The Best In Me