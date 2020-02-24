The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

On the sofa tonight are the winner of The Masked Singer, Queen Bee Nicola Roberts, and singer and actor Vanessa Williams who’ll be talking about making their West End debuts in the musical City of Angels.