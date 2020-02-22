Friends cast returning for documentary special

It’s The One Where… All the Friends Return, as HBO Max confirms that the ‘friends’ – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – will all reunite for a long-rumoured documentary special filmed at their old Warner Bros. set.

It was previously reported that the six stars will each pocket a hefty sum of over $3 million for the appearance, according to Deadline, while the documentary will help promote HBO Max, HBO’s upcoming streaming service.

Speaking on Friday, HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly said: “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together – we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library [for US viewers].

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.

“It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Earlier this month, Perry (who played Chandler) posted a tweet that appeared to tease some kind of Friends special.

Could we be any more excited?

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers.