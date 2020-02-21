Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Rob Beckett.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
On the sofa tonight are actor Imelda Staunton – who is set to appear in a stage production of Hello Dolly this summer and will be replacing Olivia Colman as the Queen in the final series of The Crown – and pop star Meghan Trainor, who is a coach on ITV singing show The Voice.
Meanwhile, Iwan Thomas meets people affected by flooding in the wake of Storm Dennis.