The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Rob Beckett.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

On the sofa tonight are actor Imelda Staunton – who is set to appear in a stage production of Hello Dolly this summer and will be replacing Olivia Colman as the Queen in the final series of The Crown – and pop star Meghan Trainor, who is a coach on ITV singing show The Voice.

Meanwhile, Iwan Thomas meets people affected by flooding in the wake of Storm Dennis.