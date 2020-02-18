Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

Everything you need to know about the 16th series of the ITV entertainment show...

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screens after a two-year break.

Advertisement

The family entertainment show is making a comeback with some of its favourite features, famous faces and some new elements, which are sure to keep us tuned in on Saturday nights.

So what time is it on? And what can viewers expect from the revitalised show?

We have all the info…

When does it start?

After teasing a release date on social media, it has now been confirmed that Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air on Saturday February 22.

The show will start at 7pm and will be filled with 90 minutes of fun-loving, family entertainment.

What can viewers expect on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Saturday Night Takeaway will include all the usual features, which fans have grown to love over the years.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, Ant vs Dec will be back, along with Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear where you’ll see some of the biggest celebrities taking part.

But there’ll also be some new segments, which are likely to have fans in fits of laughter.

In a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas, Ant and Dec will become two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

Dressed in realistic, prosthetic costume, they’ll try and persuade kids to give them the Zoo keeper’s lunch.

But will the children believe pandas can actually talk?

How can viewers get involved?

As usual, fans can get a chance to be a part of the show.

Ant and Dec recently put out a call on their Twitter page, asking individuals to nominate their friends or family members.

As well as this, viewers will be given the chance to watch the finale abroad in the returning segment, Place on the Plane.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed live in London at BBC Television Centre, London W12.

However, the final will air at an international location, which will be revealed in the very first episode.

Advertisement

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV on February 22, 7pm.

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

How to get Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

ant and dec

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is returning to ITV

Ant and Dec win NTAs

National Television Awards Ant and Dec win Best Presenters for 19th year running