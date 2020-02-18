Friends star David Schwimmer to take part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Friends star David Schwimmer is taking a break (ahem) from his hectic schedule to read us all a soothing bedtime story, following the announcement that he’s the latest celeb to take part in CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

The American Crime Story actor will read ‘The Smeds and The Smoos’ by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, a children’s story about two (literally) star-crossed aliens who fall in love despite their families’ oppositions to the match.

David Schwimmer reads a #CBeebies #BedtimeStory as… HE WAS ON A BREAK! ???? Join us for The Smeds and the Smoos by #JuliaDonaldson on 22nd February ????@DavidSchwimmer pic.twitter.com/kZdvopJVSU — CBeebies Grown-Ups ???? (@CBeebiesHQ) February 18, 2020

Schwimmer joins a star-studded list of celebrities who have guested on the show, including Frozen’s Idina Menzel, Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Eddie Redmayne, and famously Tom Hardy (who got hearts racing during a special Mother’s Day episode).

You can watch a short clip of Schwimmer’s bedtime story here.

Schwimmer is currently in the midst of promoting his upcoming Sky comedy Intelligence, in which he plays a maverick, power-hungry NSA agent based in Cheltenham’s version of MI6. The actor’s bedtime story will be a good way to take your mind off all the rumours surrounding a potential Friends reunion.

David Schwimmer’s Bedtime Stories episode will air on 22nd February at 6.50pm on CBeebies.