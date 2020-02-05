Cryptic Matthew Perry tweet sparks new Friends reunion rumours

There have been conflicting reports recently regarding the possibility of a Friends reunion – with Jennifer Aniston teasing that something was in the works last year, only for David Schwimmer to deny the rumours last week.

Now Matthew Perry seems to have weighed in on the matter – with the Chandler Bing actor claiming “big news” is coming in a cryptic Twitter post.

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Of course, there’s no guarantee that it is a Friends reunion he refers to. But given that Chandler is by far the star’s biggest role, it would seem likely he was aware what his tweet might imply.

Naturally, fans of the sitcom replied begging for more information.

One wrote, “Could you BE anymore vague”, while another simply put: “Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!?”

could you BE anymore vague? — nicole (@anistonily) February 5, 2020

A third fan tweeted, “don’t play with my feelings like this”, while hundreds of other responses included reaction gifs featuring characters from the show.

Reports surfaced last November that each of the cast members were in talks with HBO Max regarding an unscripted reunion special. However, no information has since emerged and Schwimmer’s remarks last week appeared to rule it out.

But Perry’s tweet seems to have given fans renewed hope that a return to Central Perk might be imminent. As to whether it is or not, we will have to wait and see.