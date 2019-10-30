What we want from Jennifer Aniston’s Friends reunion plans

Jennifer Aniston recently set Twitter alight when she teased that she and her former Friends co-stars were “working on something” together.

Although she confirmed that there won’t be a reboot of the beloved sitcom, she didn’t completely shut down the idea of a film.

So what could The Morning Show actress be referring to? We’ve listed five likely scenarios, ranging from a Friends film to the release of unseen footage from the 90s hit…

1. A Friends-themed sketch

Back in 2015, The Jimmy Fallon Show made headlines with its epic Saved By The Bell cast reunion, featuring talk show host Fallon alongside original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley— to the excited screams of delighted fans.

Could we see a similar reunion skit on a talk show, or else on long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live? Fingers crossed that Aniston and co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry would all be game to dust off their classic 90’s threads…

2. A Friends film

Over two decades after Friends first aired, its stars are all now global icons, commanding huge salaries and performing in big budget films and series. So it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the six stars had negotiated a lucrative film deal — the only question is: what form it would take?

Would it be a Sex in The City-style film reboot, catching up with our favourite characters as they negotiate new grown-up challenges like parenting? Or would it be something completely different, perhaps focussing on Chandler and Monica’s now-grown-up twins and Emma, Rachel and Ross’ daughter?

3. A Friends talk-show special

Back in 2016, five of the famous six (minus Matthew Perry) reunited on Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, the director behind acclaimed series like Cheers, Frasier, Will & Grace and yes, Friends.

The chemistry between the five was still undeniable as they reminisced about filming the series — could another live talk-show special, featuring all six stars (and potentially old recurring characters or guest stars) be on the cards?

4. Unseen Friends footage and bloopers

In any long-running comedy series, it’s assumed that there are reels and reels of the actors corpsing and breaking character hidden away somewhere — and that some sillier scenes may have been cut for time here and there.

With the global demand for Friends-related content showing no sign of slowing down, could it be time for a special release of some previously unseen Friends footage — potentially accompanied by voiceover narration from our favourite New York friends?

5. A Friends festive special

Christmas is a time for giving — and what present could beat a Friends-themed special ahead of this year’s holiday season? It’s not technically a full-blown reboot, but we’d still be able to see Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Monica as they celebrated the festive period with their families

Odds-on that Monica and Chandler (read: Monica) would take charge of catering for the Christmas lunch…