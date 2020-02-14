Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The Graham Norton Show welcomes a stellar line-up in its latest episode, with a Marvel superhero and a Friends star set to have a good time on the red sofa.

Advertisement

Appearing on the legendary lighthearted talk show are the Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo and David Schwimmer, aka Friends‘ very own Ross Geller. Schwimmer’s Intelligence co-star, writer, actor and comedian Nick Mohammed, will also join Graham for a chat, as will Episodes star Tamsin Greig. Music will be provided by Alicia Keys, who’ll perform her new single Underdog before discussing her new album, tour and book.

Ruffalo talks about his new movie Dark Waters, in which he plays real-life environmental attorney Robert Bilott, who he says is “the most beautiful, heroic and generous guy who did great service for all of us.” As well as chatting about the legal thriller, Ruffalo also lets slip that he may still be part of the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.

David Schwimmer talks about his love of British comedy ahead of the release of Intelligence. Co-star and creator Nick Mohammed says the series is “set in GCHQ, which is a slightly less sexy version of MI5 and MI6 as they are portrayed in films. The fascination about the place is that it is shrouded in mystery and so you have artistic licence to blend the truth and create your own world.”

Meanwhile, Tamsin Greig reveals she’s never watched Friends and admits she didn’t know who Episodes co-star Matt LeBlanc was – which, of course, made kissing him on-screen a little awkward…

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10.35pm on Friday 7th February 2020.