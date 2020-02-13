Bill Turnbull to make return to breakfast TV with Susanna Reid

TV host Bill Turnbull is set to return to screens later this month, reuniting with former co-star Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Standing in for Piers Morgan on three mornings from February 24th, the appearance will mark Turnbull’s first live TV presenting job since revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis to Radio Times magazine in 2018.

“I’m thrilled to be working with [Susanna Reid],” Turnbull said in an interview with ITV. “It’s great when you work with someone you like on television and it’s effortless.

“It comes really naturally and you develop a rhythm and a silent understanding of who is going to do what. You recognise each other’s patterns and it’s easy.”

Turnbull and Reid previously worked together on BBC Breakfast from 2001 before Reid made the move to ITV in 2014.

Opening up about his health, Turnbull added: “When you have cancer, it’s always there. But currently I feel really good, most of the time. I have changed my diet considerably and in the past few months I have felt healthier than I have in a long time.

“The only thing I do have is, because I’m on a hormone treatment, I do get hot flushes sometimes. I’m a bit nervous as it could be slightly awkward in the studio.

“Normally what happens if I get a hot flush, I get all red in the face and I take my jacket off and cool down. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to do that. We may need to get a little fan.”

In March 2018, Bill Turnbull spoke for the first time about his incurable prostate cancer diagnosis with friend and former BBC Breakfast colleague Sian Williams.

“You have to be positive, don’t you? I know I’m not going to get cured and I’m realistic about the long-term prospects, but they’re not bad,” he said.

“Most importantly, I really do think I’ve had a wonderful life, with amazing experiences as a reporter and a presenter. And if it was all to end tomorrow, I couldn’t have any complaints. I’ve had a really marvellous time.”