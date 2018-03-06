The interview – which Turnbull is giving to raise awareness for his illness and encourage more men to get checked – sees the 62-year-old broadcaster discuss how his diagnosis came about. He had prostate tests at 40 and 50 but with no cancer in his family "wasn't aware there was something going on inside me," despite experiencing aches and pains for a year or so. "Maybe if I'd got it earlier and stopped it at the prostate, I'd be in a much better state."

Turnbull has undergone chemotherapy and jokes that his cocktail of drugs "leaves me looking not quite like the Adonis that you remember," but he says that despite his treatment "life is very liveable" and he continues to work.

But he gets most upset talking about the impact on his children – 29-year-old Henry, Will (28) and Flora (26) who he shares with Sesi, his wife of 30 years. "It's really hard to know what to say when you want to protect them."

Speaking about the moment he met with a consultant and asked about survival rates, Turnbull recalls: "He said, 'Ten years', and then, crazily, I drove home and thought – did he say ten years? Five years? What did he say? It was all such a blur."

But he adds: "You have to be positive, don't you? I know I'm not going to get cured and I'm realistic about the long-term prospects, but they're not bad. Most importantly, I really do think I've had a wonderful life, with amazing experiences as a reporter and a presenter. And if it was all to end tomorrow, I couldn't have any complaints. I've had a really marvellous time."