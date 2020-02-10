The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, Alex and Matt are joined by Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, who released new single All That I know back in January. Comedian, writer and actor Guz Khan will also join them on the sofa for a chat.

Advertisement

The show will also be reporting on the aftermath of Ciara, with the latest from the Culver Valley after the storm swept through.