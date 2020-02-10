Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Tonight, Alex and Matt are joined by Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, who released new single All That I know back in January. Comedian, writer and actor Guz Khan will also join them on the sofa for a chat.
The show will also be reporting on the aftermath of Ciara, with the latest from the Culver Valley after the storm swept through.