Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What time is QI on TV?

What time is QI on TV?

Sandi Toksvig quizzes contestants on weird and wonderful trivia

Sandi Toksvig (BBC)

Sandi Toksvig returns as host – alongside regular panellist Alan Davies – for another series of QI, which quizzes contestants on their knowledge of the world’s most weird and wonderful facts.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is QI on TV?

QI airs on BB2 Fridays at 9.30pm. Each episode is also available on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

Who hosts QI?

Sandi Toksvig, formerly co-host of The Great British Bake Off, took over hosting duties from Stephen Fry in 2016.

What’s the show about?

Opening with a revamped title theme tune and titles, the beloved panel show’s format hasn’t changed much in the past 15 years.

QI (short for ‘Quite Interesting’) uses a new letter of the alphabet each series – for series 11, it’s Q – exploring topics headed up under that letter.

Alan Davies is the permanent panel guest with an equally permanent spot at the bottom of the scoreboard, while the other three panellists range from comedians to well-known actors and TV personalities.

Advertisement

Who’s on QI tonight?

James Acaster, Bridget Christie, Alan Davies and Joe Lycett consider quantity and quality.

Tags

All about QI

Sandi Toksvig (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sandi Toksvig hosting QI is great news – but why on earth has it taken so long?

QI: Behind the scenes with Stephen Fry and Alan Davies at our exclusive photo shoot

Alan Davies on playing the QI fool

Stephen Fry quits QI after 13 years to be replaced by Sandi Toksvig