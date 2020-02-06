The Voice UK 2020 Battles: Meet the line-up and their coaches

The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones wrap up The Voice Battles and whittle their teams down to just six acts.

The coaches will also have the opportunity to steal one act from each other, so there’s likely to be lots of changes.

So how are the battles going so far? Who has already been stolen? And which acts are going through to the knockout stages?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Team Will

So Diva

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

Baby Sol

Based in West London, Baby Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.

Doug Sure- THROUGH

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.

Gevanni Hutton

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

Johannes Pietsch- THROUGH

The 18-year-old student from Austria hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande one day.

Lucy Calcines – THROUGH

Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.

Zindzi Thomas – OUT after battle with Doug

The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt management advisor.

Alia Lara – OUT after battle with Lucy

The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London.

Shauna Byrne

Shauna, 16, is a student from Dublin.

Claudillea Holloway – THROUGH (Stolen from Meghan)

The 24-year-old singer is rom Cambridgeshire.

Everygreen – OUT after battle with Johannes

Made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, the Irish trio have been singing together since school days.

Team Tom

Lara George

32-year-old Lara is a learning support assistant from Essex.

ShezAr

The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London with her musical family of nine.

Zion – THROUGH

Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.

Lara Anstead – OUT after battle with Jonny

Lara is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher.

Sean Connolly – OUT after battle with Lois

Sean is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor.

Elly O’Keeffe – THROUGH

Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Elly is a 31-year-old teacher. She also comes from a very musical family.

Lois Moodie – THROUGH

The younger singer, 21, has been singing with her family from the age of four.

Jonny Brooks – THROUGH

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

Vivienne Isebor – OUT after battle with Zion

Vivienne, 26, is a mental health recovery worker from North London.

Shaun Samonini – OUT after battle with Elly

Gym-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He also sings in his spare time.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion – THROUGH

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Blaize China – THROUGH

Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper – THROUGH

The 16-year-old comes from Wales.

Katie and Aoife

The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland.

Oli Ross – THROUGH

Oli is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.

Darci Wilders

Darci, 18, is a student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Holly Scally – OUT after battle with Trinity

The 16-year-old student hails from Glasgow.

Dean John-Wilson – OUT after battle with Oli

Dean, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End.

Beryl McCormack – THROUGH (Stolen from Olly)

Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis – THROUGH

Ty, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham.

Alan Chan – THROUGH

Full time music student Alan, 40, is from London.

Jordan Phillips – THROUGH (Stolen from Will)

Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.

Belle Noir

The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who have been performing for three years.

Cat Cavelli

Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.

Brian Corbett

Brian, 29, is from Ireland and currently works as a bartender.

Blessing Chitapa – THROUGH

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

Bleu Woodward – OUT after battle with Alan

Bleu, 36, is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.

Millie Bowell – OUT after battle with Ty

The singer, 23, is a florist from South London.

The Voice UK 2020 Battles concludes Saturday 7 March at 8:30pm, only on ITV